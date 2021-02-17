VOXOX Announces Partnership with 310 Creative

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VOXOX, an innovator and operator in 5G-enabled cloud-based AI communication solutions for businesses, today announced their partnership with 310 Creative, a full-service marketing agency that will further unify VOXOX's customer journey experience. As VOXOX continues to expand its reach, 310 Creative will provide unique expertise to amplify brand awareness and internal unification.

"310 Creative is excited to partner with VOXOX in support of not only maximizing their HubSpot investment, but also building a scalable and repeatable stream of new leads, customers and revenue," said 310 Creative's CEO Chris Leach.

"We are thrilled to be working side-by-side with 310 Creative to help give more small businesses a big voice," explained Staci Wallace, Executive VP of Marketing and Strategy for VOXOX. "At VOXOX, we regularly implement inventive solutions that empower our company to achieve new levels in all areas, from strategy and marketing to sales and customer experience. This collaboration will give us new liberty in streamlining our efforts and providing a superior experience for our customers."

VOXOX empowers small businesses with their simple-to-use application that combines cloud-based text messaging and business phone systems. VOXOX's all-in-one solution allows business owners to connect with their customers at any time and enhance their professionalism with unlimited virtual receptionists, intelligent call routing to any phone or group of phones, multiple extensions for unlimited employees, custom greetings and virtual phone numbers.

310 Creative is an inbound marketing agency that leverages the best marketing technologies to provide solutions to their customers. Ranked as the second highest Platinum Partner for Hubspot's partner directory, 310 Creative will help VOXOX take further advantage of HubSpot to attract a greater volume of website visitors, convert those visitors to promising leads and develop those leads into happy customers. Through persona-driven content marketing and nurturing funnels, 310 Creative will tackle all aspects of marketing including inbound strategy and ROI, buyer journey mapping, sales process optimization, automation workflows and more.

Together, VOXOX will have a streamlined customer journey experience so that they can better serve their customers' and prospects' needs throughout the buying and implementation process.

For more information about VOXOX, please visit https://www.voxox.com/ .

About VOXOX

VOXOX is an innovator in cloud-based communication solutions for businesses. The foundation of the company's offerings is its award-winning 5G-enabled Platform as a Service, which permits the company and its customers to build powerful, scalable applications and services. For end-users, VOXOX provides an extensive suite of carrier-grade business phone solutions, including VoxDirect and Cloud Phone, as well as SIP Trunking, hosted PBX, and a wide array of wholesale services, such as high volume SMS. For service provider partners, VOXOX delivers cutting-edge phone and text message marketing apps and services, including white-label versions of VoxDirect, a small business solution for global mobile operators. VOXOX is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit http://www.voxox.com .

