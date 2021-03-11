VOXOX Announces Partnership with YouMail

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VOXOX , a 5G-enabled AI cloud communications company, today announced its partnership with YouMail who provides security-first, cloud-based communication services for mobile phones.

YouMail, Inc. protects consumers, enterprises, and carriers from harmful phone calls.

VOXOX, which processes billions of calls and texts monthly, will be using YouMail's sophisticated Robocall Mitigation Service and patented technology to block robocalls and phishing messages, protecting users from spam, identity theft, stalkers, and corporate fraud. YouMail's robocall mitigation services protect carriers from originating, carrying, or terminating bad traffic on their networks, and have helped shut down numerous illegal robocalling campaigns, which allows carriers like VOXOX to quickly prevent bad calls from reaching peers or consumers and proactively shut down fraud.

"We believe security is of utmost importance. We are excited to team up with YouMail to provide trustworthy security and mitigation to all our users, " says Cleve Adams, CEO of VOXOX.

VOXOX is empowering small businesses to stay connected with their customers and enhance communications by turning any phone or group of phones into a virtual cloud-based phone system with unlimited virtual receptionists, intelligent call routing, unlimited employee extensions, custom greetings, virtual phone numbers, and a robust AI-supported SMS marketing platform with automation.

"We're thrilled to have VOXOX using our robocall mitigation services," said Alex Quilici, CEO of YouMail. "This will help ensure that far fewer illegal overseas-initiated calls harm American consumers."

This partnership will provide carriers with the monitoring and alerting necessary to find illegal traffic originating from, terminating on, or traversing their networks. This is a big win for VOXOX customers and partners as YouMail uses its massive content-based sensor network to have zero-hour accurate identification of illegal robocall calling campaigns, which allows carriers like VOXOX to quickly prevent bad calls from reaching peers or consumers and proactively shut down fraud. Together, VOXOX and YouMail will help consumer-facing enterprises find and shut down imposter traffic that can lead to financial or brand damage.

About VOXOX

VOXOX is an innovator in 5G/AI cloud-based communication solutions for businesses. The foundation of the company's offerings is its award-winning Platform as a Service, which enables the company and its customers to build powerful, scalable white-labeled applications and services. For end-users, VOXOX provides an extensive suite of carrier-grade business phone solutions, including VoxDirect, SIP Trunking, and a wide array of wholesale services, such as high-volume SMS. For service provider partners, VOXOX delivers cutting-edge voice and text messaging apps and services, including white-label versions of VoxDirect, a small business solution for global mobile operators. VOXOX is headquartered in San Diego.

About YouMail

YouMail, Inc. protects consumers, enterprises, and carriers from harmful phone calls. YouMail protects consumers with app-based call protection services. YouMail protects carriers with robocall mitigation services that detect when they are originating, carrying, or terminating bad traffic on their networks. YouMail protects consumer-facing enterprises by helping detect and shut down imposter traffic that can lead to financial or brand damage. YouMail's communications platform handles over a billion calls per year for over 10 million users, and the YouMail Robocall Index™, since its launch in September 2015, has emerged as the nation's definitive source on robocalling data for telecom carriers, smartphone and app companies, and public policymakers. YouMail, Inc. is privately funded and based in Irvine, California. For more information about YouMail, please visit https://www.youmail.com.

