VOXOX Expands Expert Teams for a Future in Artificial Intelligence

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VOXOX , a 5G-enabled AI cloud communications company, today announced the expansion of its UI/UX and data analytics teams for strategic growth. This step forward makes room for additional research and development of solutions to help automation become an essential and integral option for small businesses.

VOXOX's engineering and data science teams have spent years analyzing billions of data points within the voice and text networks to help them develop artificial intelligence that can analyze content, respond like a real person, handle daily tasks like customer service inquiries & support jobs, schedule appointments, and write effective text campaigns.

"The future of 5G AI telecommunications is at hand and we are eager to be growing rapidly in this field," said CEO of VOXOX, Cleve Adams. "VOXOX is leaping forward through the growth of our teams by bringing in skilled experts who have a great focus on providing remarkable automated solutions. Our intelligent assistant, virtual receptionists, and SMS drip campaigns are only the beginning of the AI-powered features that VOXOX has to offer."

For more than a decade VOXOX has been helping small businesses improve their customer marketing and communications through intelligent and easy-to-use SMS & voice automation solutions. The VOXOX AI-powered communications & messaging suite that makes reaching customers faster, easier, and more effective than ever gives small businesses a robust opportunity to scale and grow their business.

"The recent additions to our UI/UX and data analytics teams are an aggressive move forward for our AI solutions and offers. With the increase in team experience, the VOXOX AI Lab has a new opportunity to develop better and more effective AI solutions," said Ed Mallory, EVP Product & Technology for VOXOX.

The VOXOX AI Lab (VAIL) is a center of research excellence that is the hotbed for a growing team of data scientists and tech masterminds to continue gathering data around VOXOX's billions of SMS & voice messages. This dedication to research and data analytics is setting the stage for the development of AI models that analyze content, respond like a real person, handle daily marketing tasks, automate customer service inquiries, schedule appointments, and more. This creates an immeasurable benefit to small businesses by reduction of cost and overhead, higher quality business outcomes, repeatable & scalable results, and overall greater trust in AI technology in the future.

About VOXOX

VOXOX is an innovator in 5G/AI cloud-based communication solutions for businesses. The foundation of the company's offerings is its award-winning Platform as a Service, which enables the company and its customers to build powerful, scalable white-labeled applications and services. For end-users, VOXOX provides an extensive suite of carrier-grade business phone solutions, including VoxDirect, SIP Trunking, and a wide array of wholesale services, such as high-volume SMS. For service provider partners, VOXOX delivers cutting-edge voice and text messaging apps and services, including white-label versions of VoxDirect, a small business solution for global mobile operators. VOXOX is headquartered in San Diego.

