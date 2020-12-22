VOXOX Selected as Finalist for "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VOXOX, an innovator and operator in 5g enabled cloud-based solutions for businesses, today announced that they have been chosen as a finalist for the Cloud Computing Awards for "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution. Since 2011, The Cloud Awards has sought to promote and celebrate excellence and innovation in cloud computing around the world and across multiple industry sectors. A full list of finalists can be found here .

"To be recognized as a finalist is not only an honor, but clear recognition of the innovation and excellence we strive to achieve using leading cloud technologies," says Larry Wallace, President of VoxDirect. "At VOXOX, we aim to bring advanced technology for small business owners, entrepreneurs, and their teams in a simple-to-use user experience that keeps them connected with their customers."

VOXOX provides an extensive suite of carrier-grade business phone solutions, including VoxDirect, Cloud Phone, as well as SIP Trunking, hosted PBX, and a wide array of wholesale services. VoxDirect combines both text messaging and business phone systems, empowering businesses to send updates to their customers anywhere, at any time, on any mobile device. Small business owners can strengthen their professionalism with unlimited virtual receptionists, intelligent call routing to any phone or group of phones, multiple extensions for unlimited employees, custom greetings, virtual phone numbers and more. To learn more, visit their website: https://www.voxox.com/

Final winners will be announced on January 28th, 2021.

About VOXOX

VOXOX is a 5g-enabled innovator in cloud-based solutions for businesses. The foundation of the company's offerings is its award-winning cloud-based Platform as a Service, which enables the company and its customers to build powerful, scalable applications and services. For end-users, VOXOX provides an extensive suite of carrier-grade business phone solutions, including VoxDirect, Cloud Phone, as well as SIP Trunking, hosted PBX, and a wide array of wholesale services, such as high volume SMS. For service provider partners, VOXOX delivers cutting-edge phone and text message marketing apps and services, including white-label versions of VoxDirect, a small business solution for global mobile operators. VOXOX is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit http://www.voxox.com.

