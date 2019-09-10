Voxpopme Raises $9M in New Venture Financing Round

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Voxpopme, the world's leading video feedback and analytics company, today announced that it has closed a $9M Series A1 equity financing led by Origin Ventures. The Company intends to use the capital to meet the growing enterprise demand for real-time video feedback, and to fund further investment in the platform.

Voxpopme's SaaS platform helps business leaders build great brands, products, and experiences with real-time, consumer-recorded video feedback. The impact of video feedback and real, human stories in modern businesses has driven the rapid adoption of Voxpopme, resulting in triple-digit year-on-year annual recurring revenue growth. The platform is trusted by Airbnb, Clorox, Mars Wrigley, Mondelez, and many more of the world's leading brands.

Michelle Gansle, Global Insights Lead at Mars Wrigley Confectionery, commented; "In the world of big data, video plays a key role in bringing the 'why' to the 'what' as well as keeping us connected to real humans. Voxpopme is an easy to use platform that gives us the richness and depth of video feedback at a speed we can use to better understand consumer behavior, bring empathy to our associates and help shape decisions."

Voxpopme is leading a shift in the way brands leverage consumer opinions, capitalizing on an explosion of video applications in the B2B space. Since being founded in 2013, the company has re-imagined the market research and customer experience landscapes by capturing qualitative feedback using video as a medium. By leveraging consumers' comfort with video and shortening the analysis and editing processes required to find insight, Voxpopme meets the growing demand for fast, rich, and emotive qualitative insight.

Voxpopme will use this investment to meet the growing appetite for video feedback by further enhancing its platform and adding to its global team. The Company is actively recruiting for additional positions in both its Birmingham, UK, and Salt Lake City, US, offices. Positions are available here; https://site.voxpopme.com/careers.

"We're delighted to complete this funding round," remarks Dave Carruthers, CEO & Founder at Voxpopme. "This emphasizes the impact video feedback is having on insights and customer experience teams across the globe. The demand for customer-recorded video is on fire, and this investment will help us continue to stay ahead of the ever-increasing demand for video feedback. We plan to use the round to quickly scale the team, invest into product to enhance our video analytics engine, and build out further integrations with other SaaS solutions, to create even more value for our customers."

Brent Hill, Managing Partner at Origin Ventures, will join the company's Board of Directors in connection with the financing. "Voxpopme allows brand managers to capture richer feedback through the power of sight, sound and motion," Hill added. "And in the digital economy, where more brands have limited engagement opportunities with customers, adding video to Customer Experience (CX) management adds a new layer of insight. We believe video will be at the center of the next generation of CX management."

This Series A1 equity financing is led by Origin Ventures with participation from existing investor Mercia Asset Management PLC and new investor NVM Private Equity.

Origin Ventures is a venture capital ﬁrm founded in 1999 based in Chicago and Salt Lake City, primarily focused on seed and Series A equity investments in companies building products and services for the Digital Native economy. The partners are former operators and engineers with a combined 75+ years of venture investing experience and have produced $4.2B of aggregate company exit value. Origin Ventures is investing out of its $80M fourth fund. Previous investments include Grubhub, Teem, Ahalogy, Cameo, 15Five, BacklotCars, and Fountain. For more information, visit http://www.originventures.com.

