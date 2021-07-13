Voxprotocol Announces Strategic Partnership with Voice Marketing Platform, Cashew.ai

DENVER and AMSTERDAM, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic partnership formed to promote Voice Apps created by Cashew.ai via Voxprotocol's in-app Audio Ad inventory.

Voxprotocol and Cashew.ai are pleased to announce they have entered into a global strategic partnership. The new partnership will provide the Voice marketing platform, Cashew.ai with premier access to Voxprotocol's constantly growing monthly active userbase of their successful Triple-A Voice Apps.

"We are elated to announce our partnership with Cashew.ai," says Steven Austine, Founder & CEO, at Voxprotocol, "Their incredible team is building voice apps for some of today's largest brands and businesses, and we will now make it hassle-free for Cashew to promote their efforts. By having premier access to run 10, 15, and 30-second audio ads in our popular voice apps, Cashew can reach our constantly growing MAUs who are already listening, participating, and interacting with our music streaming, music history, and music competition voice apps."

The first project the firms will promote is the custom Amazon Alexa Voice App "Alexa, open Explore Abu Dhabi." Created by Cashew.ai for American online travel company Tripadvisor, Inc. The partnership will see Cashew.ai and Voxprotocol running at least another five campaigns in the upcoming months.

"It's close to impossible to find dedicated media that focuses purely on the Alexa or Google Assistant audience. We have seen some great results working with Voxprotocol and will continue using them for future campaigns" Chetan Damani, Cashew.ai.

Businesses and agencies are starting to realize that now is the time to capitalize on the growing use and popularity of Triple-A Voice Apps which makes in-app Audio Ads a must add to any marketing media mix. With over 90million U.S. Adults having access to a smart speaker and over 40% percent of American smart speaker owners using their smart speakers daily to listen to music or a streaming music service, it's time to meet this userbase where they are at.

About Cashew.ai

Cashew.ai allows brands to launch Voice Landing Pages at a fraction of the cost and time, with offices in London and Amsterdam.

About Voxprotocol

Voxprotocol is the creator of some of the world's most well-known music streaming and entertainment voice apps, including "Alexa, open..." Battle Tracks, Daily Music History, and releasing Song Clash soon. Voxprotocol offers advertisers and agencies access to its constantly growing MAUs via 10, 15, and 30-second audio ads placed within their highly-trafficked and globally used voice apps and voicefirst mobile apps.

