Voxprotocol Launches Among The Stars, a Space Themed Voice App for Amazon Alexa

DENVER, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voxprotocol, the global leader in voice app entertainment, today announced the launch of its Alexa exclusive voice app "Among The Stars," focusing on the history and exciting future of spaceflight.

Among The Stars is a sonically immersive edutainment voice app that focuses on the much-needed modernization of historical space travel audio, which is currently scattered across different websites and in many different formats.

"Using our proprietary audio techniques, we can take lengthy and sometimes hard to listen to files and create informative snackable 2 to 4-minute sized space-themed audio missions. Allowing a new generation of Travelers to enjoy easily," says Steven Austine, Founder and CEO of Voxprotocol. "And in celebration of the upcoming anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing, we hope you enjoy Mission 1969."

To access just say "Alexa, launch Among The Stars" to your Alexa enabled device: an Amazon Echo Show, Echo Dot, Fire TV, or even a mobile device with the Alexa app installed and start experiencing your time Among The Stars.

Link on Amazon

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08CNH1VCM

About Voxprotocol

Based in Denver and founded in 2018, Voxprotocol is a leader in voice app content creation. The company produces a range of voicefirst entertainment and distributes its titles through the Amazon Alexa Skills Store. Their mission is to create engaging voice entertainment apps that inspire people to fully embrace the change in how they can now interact, listen, and play.

Website: https://voxprotocol.com

