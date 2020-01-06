VOXX Automotive Corp. and Amazon Join Forces to Bring Fire TV to the Automotive Market

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VOXX Automotive Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), today announced that in collaboration with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), it will be developing solutions that will bring Amazon's Fire TV to the automotive market.

VOXX Automotive Corp. has been a leader in rear-seat entertainment for decades, providing innovative solutions to both global OEM's and to the automotive aftermarket. Over the past several years, through a commitment to innovation and bridging the gap between content, connectivity and devices, the Company has formed several alliances with industry leaders that enrich the in-vehicle consumer experience.

Through its award-winning rear-seat entertainment system, EVO, passengers can not only watch their favorite DVD's, they can access their own digital content and wirelessly share this experience with mobile devices, in addition to accessing their cable programming through Sling Media. Now, VOXX Automotive Corp. will be working with Amazon to deliver solutions and services that can significantly accelerate the development cycle of Fire TV for automakers.

The Company also announced today that it has entered into a tier-1 supply agreement with one of the world's largest global auto makers, with plans to integrate Fire TV into this OEM's vehicle programs in calendar year 2021. No additional details were provided at this time, though the Company intends to have further updates as development progresses and as it moves closer to commercialization.

"By working with Amazon to enable Fire TV for in-vehicle entertainment, we have been able to create a reference implementation that automotive OEMs can build into their vehicle programs and bring all of the rich entertainment of Fire TV into automotive grade installations," stated Ed Mas, President, VOXX Automotive Corp. "This is a very exciting venture for our OEM operations, and we continue to look for innovative ways, whether through product development or partnerships, to enhance the consumer experience further."

About VOXX Automotive Corp.

VOXX Automotive Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of VOXX International Corporation and brings together the Company's OEM and aftermarket automotive businesses, including the OEM operations of Invision® Automotive Systems and Code Alarm®, and a diverse set of aftermarket solutions leveraging its 12-volt and retail distribution networks. From the most innovative rear-seat entertainment solutions, to advanced security and remote start solutions, VOXX Automotive Corp. has been working with many of the world's most respected OEM's for decades. With over 160 engineers on staff, we are committed to developing next-generation technologies that bridge the gap between content, devices and connectivity. For more information on VOXX Automotive, please visit our website at www.voxxautomotive.com.

About VOXX International Corporation

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) has grown into a worldwide leader in many automotive and consumer electronics and accessories categories, as well as premium high-end audio. Today, VOXX International is a global company, with an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and most of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. The Company has an international footprint in Europe, Asia and Latin America, and a growing portfolio which is comprised of over 30 trusted brands. For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxintl.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, statements made in this release constitute forward-looking statements and thus may involve certain risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on currently available information and the Company assumes no responsibility to update any such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, may cause actual results to differ materially from the results suggested in the forward-looking statements. The factors include, but are not limited to the: risk factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2019 which was filed with the SEC on May 14, 2019, as amended on Form 10-K/A filed on May 30, 2019, and other filings made by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The factors described in such SEC filings include, without limitation: the Company's ability to realize the anticipated results of its business realignment; cybersecurity risks; risks that may result from changes in the Company's business operations; our ability to keep pace with technological advances; significant competition in the automotive electronics, consumer electronics and biometrics businesses; our relationships with key suppliers and customers; quality and consumer acceptance of newly introduced products; market volatility; non-availability of product; excess inventory; price and product competition; new product introductions; foreign currency fluctuations; and restrictive debt covenants.

