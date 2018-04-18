VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat Infotainment System

EVO, winner of the 2018 Planet M Award for innovation in mobility platforms and technologies at this year's North American International Auto Show, brings a smart home television experience, video sharing and more into today's vehicles. Drivers and passengers of select 2018 and 2019 vehicles from Ford, GM and Mazda equipped with EVOs are enjoying the benefits of the Cinemo-powered systems today.

"VOXX Automotive's EVO is recognized by an increasing number of the world's car makers as the benchmark for Rear-Seat Entertainment (RSE) solutions," said Michael Schroeder, VOXX Automotive's Senior Vice President, Sales and Business Development. "Using Cinemo middleware, which many in the auto industry see as the 'best of breed' multimedia framework, for our multi-screen rear-seat solution supports VOXX Automotive's delivery of an exciting system that is driving the future of In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI)."

Cinemo's Unified Media Player, one core component of the EVO software stack, extends multimedia enjoyment to all users in a vehicle through a unified approach to playback and distribution of content, a necessity to satisfy the needs of today's connected car consumers using dedicated iOS and Android applications.

"Cinemo is delighted to have been chosen by VOXX Automotive to provide an exceptional multimedia experience that embraces built-in RSE systems and smartphones as well as other mobile devices," said Elif Ede, Cinemo's Vice President, Sales. "To have our technology play a vital role in VOXX Automotive's award winning RSE system is extremely gratifying."

Cinemo technologies create a systematic process for indexing, aggregating, searching, streaming and playing multimedia content. This lets vehicle passengers easily share content between their EVO, devices and apps, perfectly synchronized and with the highest picture and sound quality possible.

About Cinemo

Cinemo is a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud access middleware. CPU and operating system agnostic as well as highly optimized for low power and low footprint devices, Cinemo's unified middleware solutions decode, play, render, stream, manage and index virtually any file, disc, connected device, streaming format and cloud content. Designed and optimized for the high-quality requirements of the automotive industry, Cinemo's solutions can be seamlessly integrated into entry, mid and high automotive / IVI system head and rear-seat units, as well as automotive Apps enabling powerful new use cases. For more information, please visit www.cinemo.com.

About VOXX Automotive

VOXX Automotive, headquartered in Orlando, Florida with OEM operations in Detroit, Michigan, is a global automotive designer, manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of electronic products for the world's automakers on an OEM basis. The Company is an innovative leader in Rear-Seat Infotainment solutions, vehicle security and seamless access systems, remote start systems, car sharing systems, smartphone telematics applications and more. With a tier-1, tier 2 and aftermarket supplier status, VOXX Automotive counts among its customers FCA, Ford, GM, Hyundai, KIA, Lincoln, Mazda, Nissan, Subaru, and Toyota, among others.

About VOXX International Corporation

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) has grown into a worldwide leader in the Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Consumer Accessories and Premium Audio industries. Today, the Company has an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and many of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. The Company has an international footprint and a growing portfolio, which comprises over 30 trusted domestic and global brands. Among the Company's brands are Klipsch®, RCA®, Invision®, Rosen®, Audiovox®, Terk®, Acoustic Research®, Advent®, Code Alarm®, 808®, Prestige®, EyeLock, Jamo®, Energy®, Mirage®, Mac Audio®, Magnat®, Heco®, Schwaiger®, and Oehlbach®. For additional information, please visit our Web site at www.voxxintl.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, statements made in this release that would constitute forward-looking statements may involve certain risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on currently available information and the Company assumes no responsibility to update any such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, may cause actual results to differ materially from the results suggested in the forward-looking statements. The factors include, but are not limited to risks that may result from changes in the Company's business operations; our ability to keep pace with technological advances; significant competition in the automotive, premium audio and consumer accessories businesses; our relationships with key suppliers and customers; quality and consumer acceptance of newly introduced products; market volatility; non-availability of product; excess inventory; price and product competition; new product introductions; foreign currency fluctuations and concerns regarding the European debt crisis; restrictive debt covenants; the possibility that the review of our prior filings by the SEC may result in changes to our financial statements; and the possibility that stockholders or regulatory authorities may initiate proceedings against VOXX International Corporation and/or our officers and directors as a result of any restatements. Risk factors associated with our business, including some of the facts set forth herein, are detailed in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2018.

