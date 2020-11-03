VOXX Electronics Launches VOXX Power Systems™, An Installed Battery-Backup Solution for Your Vehicle

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VOXX Electronics Corporation (VEC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), is proud to announce the launch of its VOXX Power Systems™ (VPS), an intelligent battery-backup system for automotive, marine, motorcycle and powersport applications that gives the consumer the power they need, when they need it most by allowing them to jump-start their vehicle from the comfort of the driver's seat and eliminating the need to rely on roadside assistance or traditional jumper cables or jump-packs.

"Twenty eight percent of drivers will experience a dead battery sometime in their driving and traditional products require either roadside assistance or using jumper cables from another vehicle. These solutions are not ideal since roadside assistance can take upwards of an hour and a half and jumping the battery puts the driver in harm's way from either weather elements or other drivers. VOXX's new Power Systems solve all of these issues and are operated from the safety and convenience of the driver's seat," said Aron Demers, Senior Vice President, VOXX Electronics Corporation.

VOXX Power Systems, a patent-pending innovation, is the solution to overcoming the deficiencies of similar products in the market. Most jump-start products today are portable in design but rely heavily on the end-user ensuring their tool is sufficiently charged to facilitate a jump-start when needed. In most cases, these products are left at home or in the vehicle exposed to the heat for extended periods of time where the batteries can swell and burst and/or lose their charge, greatly hindering their effectiveness. The compactness of the VOXX Power Systems is designed to be installed in a vehicle's trunk, cabin, or under the seat, connected directly to the battery, and continually charged with the help of a custom battery charger circuit and automotive grade components that charge only when the vehicle's engine is running. Further, VPS uses propriety methodology to extend battery lifetime.

Today's technological advancements allow control of the system with the touch of a button using a Bluetooth®-enabled smartphone. In the event the user's phone is unavailable, a large, easily accessible "Jump" button is located on the physical unit.

The VOXX Power Systems product line will include multiple form-factors, so whether the application is for automotive, marine, or powersport vehicles, the features and benefits remain the same; all that changes are the footprints.

For more information about VOXX Power Systems, please visit: www.voxxelectronics.com/vps

For more information on becoming a VOXX Electronics Dealer in the U.S., please visit: www.voxxelectronics.com/become-dealer

Follow us on Social Media at Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.



About VOXX Electronics Corporation (VEC):

VOXX Electronics Corporation (VEC) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), a global supplier of mobile and consumer electronics products. VEC is a recognized leader in the marketing of automotive entertainment, vehicle security and tracking, remote start systems, telematics, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

VEC sells its products through an extensive distribution network that includes expeditors, mass merchandisers, regional mobile electronics chains and independent specialists both domestic and internationally. VOXX Electronics possesses a strong brand portfolio and its products rank among the top ten in almost every category in which they sell. Primary brands include: Advent, AstroStart, Audiovox, AutoMate, AutoStart, Avital, CarLink, Clifford, Code Alarm, Install Essentials, Invision, Omega, Prestige, Pursuit, Python, and Viper.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxelectronics.com.

About VOXX International Corporation:

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) has grown into a worldwide leader in Automotive Electronics and Consumer Electronics, with emerging Biometrics technology to capitalize on the increased need for advanced security. Over the past several decades, with a portfolio of approximately 35 trusted brands, VOXX has built market-leading positions in in-vehicle entertainment, automotive security, reception products, a number of premium audio market segments, and more. VOXX is a global company, with an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and many of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxintl.com.

VOXX International Contact:

Caitlin Marinaro

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE VOXX International Corporation

Related Links

http://www.voxxintl.com

