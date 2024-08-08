VOXX International Corporation Announces the Sale of Certain Assets of its Domestic Accessories Group to Established, Inc. for Approximately $25 Million

VOXX will continue to operate as VOXX Accessories Corp. ("VAC") to ensure business continuity

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), today announced that it has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") to sell certain assets, including the Company's iconic RCA® trademarks and other intellectual property, to Established Inc. The total value of the transaction is expected to be approximately $25 million, and the companies anticipate the deal will close on or before August 30, 2024. Under the agreement, VOXX Accessories Corp. will continue to operate the business while working with customers and partners in the normal course of business.

Pat Lavelle, Chief Executive Officer of VOXX International Corporation stated, "This transaction is in line with our stated strategy of monetizing assets, realigning the organization and paying down debt. We have enjoyed strong market positions and success in the accessories business globally, and will maintain strong global brands and distribution once this transaction closes. Domestically, while we are selling assets, we will continue to provide our customers and manufacturers with the same support as they have had in the past, as we are continuing to manage the business. With this asset sale however, we will strengthen our financial position."

The Agreement was entered into on August 2, 2024 and the companies anticipate the transaction will close on or before August 30, 2024. The finalization of the Agreement will be subject to standard closing conditions.

