VOXX International Corporation Reports Its Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), a leading manufacturer and distributor of automotive and consumer technologies for the global markets, today announced financial results for its Fiscal 2020 third quarter ended November 30, 2019.

Pat Lavelle, President and Chief Executive Officer of VOXX International stated, "Our fiscal 2020 third quarter and year-to-date results are somewhat mixed. On the positive side, the restructuring initiatives we've executed have worked, resulting in lower spending and far greater efficiencies throughout the Company. Our premium audio business continues to grow, is profitable and getting stronger, and the accessories products and programs in place domestically are also doing well. These are the areas we focused on during our realignment and we are continuing to look for ways to improve profitability further. On the other hand, our Automotive Electronics segment, particularly our OEM business which has historically been a core area of strength, has been impacted throughout the year. While the segment was still profitable in the fiscal third quarter and year-to-date, results have been less than anticipated and have impacted our consolidated results. However, new OEM programs are slated to begin next fiscal year, which should drive year-over-growth, and we have been awarded significant new business that begins in CY21 and will run for several years."

Lavelle continued, "Our balance sheet remains strong and we are executing on our share repurchase program, having entered into a 10b-5 trading program based on recommendations from shareholders. We are also continuing to evaluate potential divestitures and acquisitions that will improve earnings and cash flow, while maintaining flexibility to execute our strategy. New OEM contract awards and new programs with companies such as Amazon, SiriusXM and others for our biometrics and OEM offerings, are providing significant optimism as we look out over the next few years. Our focus remains on value creation and we will not stand still until we achieve this."

Fiscal 2020 and Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Financial Comparisons

Net sales for the Fiscal 2020 third quarter ended November 30, 2019 were $110.1 million, as compared to $129.6 million in the Fiscal 2019 third quarter, a decline of $19.5 million.

The Automotive Electronics segment had net sales of $30.0 million in the Fiscal 2020 third quarter, as compared to $45.1 million in the comparable year-ago period, a decline of $15.1 million . The year-over-year decline was primarily related to lower OEM product sales due to launch delays for certain vehicle models; a non-refundable up-front payment to one customer in anticipation of a future OEM contract; and lower volume for certain programs that began in the prior fiscal year. Additionally, aftermarket product sales declined by approximately $1.2 million , with the majority of the decline related to lower satellite radio product sales. This was offset by higher sales of certain aftermarket safety and security products when comparing the fiscal third quarter periods.

The Consumer Electronics segment had net sales of $79.9 million in the Fiscal 2020 third quarter, as compared to $83.9 million in the comparable year-ago period, a decline of $4.0 million. Premium audio product sales increased by $3.6 million, driven by higher sales of premium mobility and premium wireless and Bluetooth speakers following the launch of new soundbars and wireless earbuds, as well as higher sales in the custom installation channel with the addition of new distribution partners. Sales of other consumer electronics products declined by $7.6 million when comparing the Fiscal 2020 and Fiscal 2019 third quarters, primarily due to the discontinuance of older product lines as part of the Company's SKU rationalization program domestically and in Europe. This was partially offset by higher sales in the reception category, as well as an increase in sales of wearable devices, due to more Motion program participants and the addition of Fitbit and new Apple products in the current fiscal year period.

The Biometrics segment had net sales of $0.1 million , as compared to $0.4 million in the comparable year-ago period. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to product mix, as the Company was selling more of its higher dollar Hbox products during the prior fiscal year period.

The gross margin in the Company's Fiscal 2020 third quarter was 28.6%, representing a 140-basis point decline, as compared to 30.0% in the Fiscal 2019 third quarter.

Automotive Electronics segment gross margins of 20.1% declined by 540 basis points compared to the prior year period, due primarily to lower sales of higher margin OEM products, which also resulted in lower absorption of fixed overhead costs in the Fiscal 2020 third quarter. Additionally, gross margins were adversely impacted by a decline in aftermarket headrest product sales, tariff increases, and the upfront customer payment associated with the anticipated future OEM program contract, partially offset by higher sales of certain aftermarket security products and lower sales of satellite radio products.

Consumer Electronics segment gross margins of 32.1% increased by 30 basis points as a result of higher sales of premium wireless and Bluetooth speakers, mobility products and commercial speakers. Offsetting factors included lower sales in Europe and higher European warehousing costs, lower sales of select higher-margin consumer product lines, and the impact of tariffs.

Biometrics segment gross margins were (28.3)% in the fiscal 2020 third quarter, as compared to 80.5% in the comparable year-ago period. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to the sale of certain inventory in Fiscal 2019, which was previously written off and contributed to higher margins in the Fiscal 2019 third quarter, as well as higher sales of licensing fees in the prior year, which earned higher margins for the segment. Additionally, the Fiscal 2020 third quarter included certain tooling and repair provisions, along with beta samples that were sent to customers and prospects for testing at no cost.

Total operating expenses in the Fiscal 2020 third quarter were $31.3 million, as compared to $33.2 million in the comparable Fiscal 2019 period, a decline of $1.9 million.

Selling expenses of $9.6 million declined by $0.8 million , as compared to the Fiscal 2019 third quarter, primarily related to Fiscal 2019 restructuring activities, lower commissions, and lower advertising costs and display amortization expenses, partially offset by new hires at various subsidiaries.

General and administrative ("G&A") expenses of $16.7 million increased by $0.2 million , as compared to the Fiscal 2019 third quarter. Higher payroll expenses related to medical claims, an increase in compensation expense associated with share grants to the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and a reimbursement in the prior fiscal year period related to a favorable outcome of a lawsuit contributed to the year-over-year increase. Excluding the one-time lawsuit reimbursement, G&A expenses declined by $0.8 million for the comparable Fiscal third quarter periods.

Engineering and technical support expenses of $5.1 million declined by $1.3 million , as compared to the Fiscal 2019 third quarter. The decline was primarily related to lower headcount and research and development spending, as several projects were completed and others were brought in-house, partially offset by research and development expenses to start new projects and higher certification fees for products under development.

Total other income, net for the Fiscal 2020 third quarter was $4.0 million, as compared to total other income, net of $0.8 million in the Fiscal 2019 third quarter, an increase of $3.2 million. Interest and bank charges declined by $0.4 million as the Company suspended its domestic supply chain financing. Equity in income of equity investees declined by $0.7 million due to the impact of tariffs, higher warranty costs and other one-time expenses. In the Fiscal 2020 third quarter, the Company sold its real property in Pulheim, Germany resulting in net proceeds of approximately $9.5 million after transactional costs and the repayment of the outstanding mortgage. Concurrent with the sale, the Company entered into an operating lease arrangement with the Purchaser for a small portion of the real property to continue to operate its sales office in Germany. This resulted in a gain on the sale of real property in the Fiscal 2020 third quarter of $4.1 million. Additionally, other, net increased by $0.6 million for the comparable third quarter periods, primarily related to a payment made to TE Connectivity Ltd. in final settlement of the working capital calculation associated with the sale of Hirschmann Car Communication GmbH in Fiscal 2018.

The Company reported operating income of $0.1 million in the Fiscal 2020 third quarter, as compared to operating income of $5.7 million in the comparable year-ago period. Income before income taxes for the Fiscal 2020 third quarter was $4.1 million, as compared to $6.5 million in the Fiscal 2019 third quarter, with the Automotive Electronics and Consumer Electronics segments profitable, offset by loss before income taxes within the Biometrics segment, though the latter has declined year-over-year.

Net income attributable to VOXX International Corporation ("VOXX") was $2.5 million, as compared to $12.2 million in the Fiscal 2019 third quarter, with the net loss attributable to the Company's non-controlling interest improving by $0.5 million when comparing the Fiscal 2020 and Fiscal 2019 third quarter periods. The Company reported basic and diluted income per share of $0.10 in the Fiscal 2020 third quarter and basic and diluted income per share of $0.50 in the Fiscal 2019 third quarter.

The Company reported Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") in the Fiscal 2020 third quarter of $6.0 million, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $11.6 million in the comparable Fiscal 2019 period.

Balance Sheet Update

As of November 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $32.2 million, as compared to $39.3 million as of August 31, 2019 and $58.2 million as of February 28, 2019. Total debt as of November 30, 2019 was $8.4 million, as compared to total debt of $14.0 million as of August 31, 2019 and $17.6 million as of February 28, 2019. The decline in total debt as compared to the February 28, 2019 period is primarily related to the paydown of the Company's Euro Asset-Based Lending Obligation for VOXX Germany, as it was repaid using the proceeds received from the sale of the real estate in Pulheim, Germany during the Fiscal 2020 third quarter. Total long-term debt as of November 30, 2019 was $7.2 million, as compared to $7.4 million as of August 31, 2019 and $7.6 million as of February 28, 2019.

Stock Repurchase Agreement Update

In April 2019, the Company was authorized by the Board of Directors to increase the number of Class A Common Stock available for repurchase in the open market to 3,000,000. During the three and nine months ended November 30, 2019, the Company repurchased 218,453 and 426,765 shares, respectively, for an aggregate cost of $1,057 and $2,040, respectively. At November 30, 2019, the Company's remaining authorized share repurchase for its Class A Common Stock was 2,573,235 shares.

Tables to Follow

VOXX International Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data)





November 30, 2019



February 28, 2019





(unaudited)









Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 32,156



$ 58,236

Accounts receivable, net



93,356





73,391

Inventory, net



111,089





102,379

Receivables from vendors



218





1,009

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



10,623





10,449

Income tax receivable



578





921

Total current assets



248,020





246,385

Investment securities



2,554





2,858

Equity investment



21,389





21,885

Property, plant and equipment, net



51,350





60,493

Operating lease, right of use asset



2,773





—

Goodwill



54,785





54,785

Intangible assets, net



114,006





119,449

Deferred income tax assets



78





79

Other assets



1,695





2,877

Total assets

$ 496,650



$ 508,811

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 34,445



$ 31,143

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



37,158





39,129

Income taxes payable



2,072





1,349

Accrued sales incentives



16,667





13,574

Current portion of long-term debt



1,165





10,021

Total current liabilities



91,507





95,216

Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs



6,019





5,776

Finance lease liabilities, less current portion



855





516

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion



2,127





—

Deferred compensation



2,554





2,605

Deferred income tax liabilities



4,921





5,284

Other tax liabilities



1,125





1,332

Other long-term liabilities



2,401





2,981

Total liabilities



111,509





113,710

Commitments and contingencies















Redeemable equity



2,124





—

Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock:















No shares issued or outstanding (see Note 20)



—





—

Common stock:















Class A, $.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized, 24,306,194 and 24,106,194 shares issued

and 21,711,335 and 21,938,100 shares outstanding at November 30, 2019 and February 28, 2019,

respectively



244





242

Class B Convertible, $.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 2,260,954 shares issued and

outstanding at both November 30, 2019 and February 28, 2019



22





22

Paid-in capital



298,760





296,946

Retained earnings



143,934





148,582

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(18,511)





(16,944)







424,449





428,848

Less: Treasury stock, at cost, 2,594,859 and 2,168,094 shares of Class A Common Stock at

November 30, 2019 and February 28, 2019, respectively



(23,216)





(21,176)

Less: Redeemable equity



(2,124)





—

Total VOXX International Corporation stockholders' equity



399,109





407,672

Non-controlling interest



(16,092)





(12,571)

Total stockholders' equity



383,017





395,101

Total liabilities, redeemable equity, and stockholders' equity

$ 496,650



$ 508,811



VOXX International Corporation and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Three months ended November 30,



Nine months ended November 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Net sales

$ 110,112



$ 129,637



$ 293,812



$ 339,359

Cost of sales



78,648





90,714





212,570





241,696

Gross profit



31,464





38,923





81,242





97,663

Operating expenses:































Selling



9,580





10,363





28,162





30,661

General and administrative



16,689





16,482





51,896





49,632

Engineering and technical support



5,059





6,368





15,901





18,349

Intangible asset impairment charges



—





—





—





9,814

Total operating expenses



31,328





33,213





95,959





108,456

Operating income (loss)



136





5,710





(14,717)





(10,793)

Other income (expense):































Interest and bank charges



(751)





(1,174)





(2,635)





(3,391)

Equity in income of equity investee



967





1,695





3,672





5,146

Gain on sale of real property



4,057





—





4,057





—

Investment gain



—





—





775





—

Impairment of Venezuela investment properties



—





—





—





(3,473)

Other, net



(322)





260





1,869





1,173

Total other income (expense), net



3,951





781





7,738





(545)

Income (loss) before income taxes



4,087





6,491





(6,979)





(11,338)

Income tax expense (benefit)



2,720





(4,078)





1,190





3,147

Net income (loss)



1,367





10,569





(8,169)





(14,485)

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest



(1,097)





(1,642)





(3,521)





(4,954)

Net income (loss) attributable to VOXX International Corporation

$ 2,464



$ 12,211



$ (4,648)



$ (9,531)

Other comprehensive (loss) income:































Foreign currency translation adjustments



(295)





(1,263)





(1,321)





(3,333)

Derivatives designated for hedging



13





50





(271)





542

Pension plan adjustments



2





20





25





57

Unrealized holding gain on available-for-sale investment

securities, net of tax



—





—





—





24

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax



(280)





(1,193)





(1,567)





(2,710)

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to VOXX International

Corporation

$ 2,184



$ 11,018



$ (6,215)



$ (12,241)

Income (loss) per share - basic: Attributable to VOXX

International Corporation

$ 0.10



$ 0.50



$ (0.19)



$ (0.39)

Income (loss) per share - diluted: Attributable to VOXX

International Corporation

$ 0.10



$ 0.50



$ (0.19)



$ (0.39)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (basic)



24,418,313





24,355,791





24,458,926





24,355,791

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (diluted)



24,625,410





24,628,836





24,458,926





24,355,791



Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income Attributable to VOXX International Corporation to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and

Diluted Adjusted EBITDA per Common Share





Three months ended November 30,



Nine months ended November 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Net income (loss) attributable to VOXX International

Corporation

$ 2,464



$ 12,211



$ (4,648)



$ (9,531)

Adjustments:































Interest expense and bank charges (1)



625





771





2,269





2,252

Depreciation and amortization (1)



3,005





2,580





8,981





7,886

Income tax expense (benefit)



2,720





(4,078)





1,190





3,147

EBITDA



8,814





11,484





7,792





3,754

Stock-based compensation



471





159





1,816





393

Gain on sale of real property



(4,057)





—





(4,057)





—

Settlement of Hirschmann working capital



804





—





804





—

Investment gain



—





—





(775)





—

Life insurance proceeds



—





—





(1,000)





—

Intangible asset impairment charges



—





—





—





9,814

Impairment of Venezuela investment properties



—





—





—





3,473

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 6,032



$ 11,643



$ 4,580



$ 17,434

Diluted income (loss) per common share attributable to

VOXX International Corporation

$ 0.10



$ 0.50



$ (0.19)



$ (0.39)

Diluted Adjusted EBITDA per common share attributable to

VOXX International Corporation

$ 0.24



$ 0.47



$ 0.19



$ 0.72







(1) For purposes of calculating Adjusted EBITDA for the Company, interest expense and bank charges, as well as depreciation and amortization, have been adjusted in order to exclude the non-controlling interest portion of these expenses attributable to EyeLock LLC.

