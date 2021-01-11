VOXX International Corporation Reports Its Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), a leading manufacturer and distributor of automotive and consumer technologies for the global markets, today announced financial results for its Fiscal 2021 third quarter and nine months ended November 30, 2020.

Commenting on the Company's results, Pat Lavelle, President and Chief Executive Officer of VOXX International Corporation stated, "We delivered a very strong third quarter with all segments reporting higher sales and improved bottom-line performance. Within Automotive, demand for our EVOLVE rear-seat entertainment system with Amazon's Fire TV continues to grow, with new OEM programs starting in our Fiscal 2022 second quarter, and the VSM and DEI acquisitions are fully integrated and performing well. Within Consumer, our premium audio product sales continue to increase significantly, as we have expanded our retail distribution, added key brands and enhanced our product offering. Further, the formation of 11 Trading Company is leading to new opportunities for us globally. Lastly, while the financial impact has yet to be felt, demand for EyeLock's iris authentication solutions has increased since the start of the pandemic, as are conversations with respect to the strategic process. We are on track for one of the best years in our Company's history from a profitability perspective and believe this is the beginning of the next wave of growth."

Fiscal 2021 and Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Financial Comparisons

Net sales in the Fiscal 2021 third quarter ended November 30, 2020 were $201.1 million, an increase of $91.0 million or 82.6%, as compared to $110.1 million in the Fiscal 2020 third quarter ended November 30, 2019.

Consumer Electronics segment net sales were $139.0 million as compared to $79.9 million , an increase of $59.1 million or 74.0%. The year-over-year growth was driven by higher premium audio product sales, which increased by $59.4 million or 111.6%. Higher sales of premium wireless computer speaker systems and premium mobility products, expanded retail distribution, and sales from the new distribution agreement with Onkyo and Pioneer Corporation drove the significant year-over-year increase. Other consumer electronics product sales of $26.4 million declined by $0.3 million or 1.1%, as compared to $26.7 million .

as compared to , an increase of or 74.0%. The year-over-year growth was driven by higher premium audio product sales, which increased by or 111.6%. Higher sales of premium wireless computer speaker systems and premium mobility products, expanded retail distribution, and sales from the new distribution agreement with Onkyo and Pioneer Corporation drove the significant year-over-year increase. Other consumer electronics product sales of declined by or 1.1%, as compared to . Automotive Electronics segment net sales were $61.5 million as compared to $30.0 million , an increase of $31.5 million or 105.1%. OEM product sales of $14.1 million increased by $3.5 million or 32.6%. Aftermarket product sales of $47.4 million increased by $28.0 million or 144.9%. The year-over-year growth within the segment was primarily driven by the Vehicle Safety Holding Corp. ("VSM") and Directed, LLC and Directed Electronics Canada Inc. ("Directed" or "DEI") acquisitions, as well as higher sales of OEM rear-seat entertainment systems and aftermarket security and remote start products.

as compared to , an increase of or 105.1%. OEM product sales of increased by or 32.6%. Aftermarket product sales of increased by or 144.9%. The year-over-year growth within the segment was primarily driven by the Vehicle Safety Holding Corp. ("VSM") and Directed, LLC and Directed Electronics Canada Inc. ("Directed" or "DEI") acquisitions, as well as higher sales of OEM rear-seat entertainment systems and aftermarket security and remote start products. Biometrics segment sales of $0.3 million were up $0.2 million or 148.6% due to higher sales of EXT and NXT products.

The gross margin in the Fiscal 2021 third quarter was 28.9%, up 30 basis points compared to the prior fiscal year period. Driving the year-over-year increase was a 560-basis point gross margin improvement in the Automotive Electronics segment, primarily from the acquisitions of VSM and DEI, higher sales of higher margin aftermarket remote start and security products, and an increase in sales of OEM rear-seat entertainment systems. This was partially offset by a 180-basis point gross margin decline in the Consumer Electronics segment, primarily due to premium audio product mix, holiday promotions, and certain product line close-outs in light of new premium audio products coming to market. While Consumer Electronics segment gross margin declined year-over-year, gross profit increased by $16.5 million or 64.3%. Biometrics segment margins increased for the comparable period but the overall impact was minimal.

Total operating expenses in the Fiscal 2021 third quarter were $39.6 million, as compared to $31.3 million in the comparable Fiscal 2020 period, an increase of $8.2 million or 26.3%. The increase in operating expenses for the comparable periods was primarily related to operating expenses of the previously acquired VSM and DEI businesses, which accounted for approximately $4.7 million during the Fiscal 2021 third quarter. The remaining increases were primarily due to higher commission expense as a result of higher sales, new hires, increased salaries due to performance, higher professional fees, and an increase in research and development expenses due to the timing of new product launches compared to the prior year, among other factors. The Company continues to monitor its spending as it looks to lower fixed expenses and improve bottom-line performance.

The Company reported operating income of $18.6 million in the Fiscal 2021 third quarter, as compared to operating income of $0.1 million in the comparable year-ago period, an improvement of $18.4 million. Net income attributable to VOXX International Corporation was $18.3 million in the Fiscal 2021 third quarter, as compared to net income attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $2.5 million in the Fiscal 2020 third quarter, an improvement of $15.8 million. On a per share basis, in the Fiscal 2021 third quarter, the Company reported basic and diluted income per share attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $0.75 and $0.74, respectively, as compared to basic and diluted income per share attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $0.10 in the comparable year-ago period.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") was $23.8 million in the Fiscal 2021 third quarter, as compared to EBITDA of $8.6 million in the Fiscal 2020 third quarter, an improvement of $15.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA in the Fiscal 2021 third quarter was $24.5 million, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 million in the comparable year-ago period, an improvement of $18.7 million.

Fiscal 2021 and Fiscal 2020 Nine-Month Financial Comparisons

Net sales in the Fiscal 2021 nine-month period ended November 30, 2020 were $401.1 million, an increase of $107.3 million or 36.5%, as compared to $293.8 million in the Fiscal 2020 nine-month period ended November 30, 2019. On a segment basis for the comparable Fiscal 2021 and Fiscal 2020 nine-month periods:

Consumer Electronics segment net sales were $288.5 million as compared to $206.6 million , an increase of $81.9 million or 39.7% year-over-year.

as compared to , an increase of or 39.7% year-over-year. Automotive Electronics segment net sales were $111.4 million as compared to $86.5 million , an increase of $24.9 million or 28.8%.

as compared to , an increase of or 28.8%. Biometrics segment net sales were $0.7 million as compared to $0.4 million , an increase of $0.3 million or 76.6%.

The gross margin in the Fiscal 2021 nine-month period was 29.0%, up 130 basis points compared to the prior fiscal year period. Driving the year-over-year increase was a 180-basis point gross margin improvement in the Automotive Electronics segment and a 70-basis point gross margin improvement in the Consumer Electronics segment.

Total operating expenses in the Fiscal 2021 nine-month period were $96.8 million, as compared to $96.0 million in the comparable Fiscal 2020 period, an increase of $0.8 million or 0.9%. Approximately $9.4 million of operating expenses were related to the VSM and DEI acquisitions that were not in the comparable Fiscal 2020 nine-month period. Excluding the operating expenses associated with acquisitions, total operating expenses declined by $8.5 million or 8.9%.

For the Fiscal 2021 nine-month period, the Company reported operating income of $19.4 million, as compared to an operating loss of $14.7 million in the comparable year-ago period, an improvement of $34.1 million. Net income attributable to VOXX International Corporation was $17.3 million in the Fiscal 2021 nine-month period, as compared to a net loss attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $4.6 million in the comparable year-ago period, an improvement of $22.0 million. On a per share basis, the Company reported basic and diluted income per share attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $0.72 and $0.71 in the Fiscal 2021 nine-month period, respectively, as compared to a basic and diluted loss per share attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $0.19 in the Fiscal 2020 nine-month period.

For the Fiscal 2021 nine-month period, EBITDA was $34.1 million, as compared to EBITDA of $7.1 million in the comparable Fiscal 2020 nine-month period, an improvement of $27.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA in the Fiscal 2021 nine-month period was $35.1 million, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $3.9 million in the comparable year-ago period, an improvement of $31.2 million.

Balance Sheet Update

As of November 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $21.3 million, as compared to cash and cash equivalents of $37.4 million as of February 29, 2020. The decline is due to the repayment of $20.0 million outstanding on the Company's Domestic Credit Facility. There was nothing outstanding as of November 30, 2020. Additionally, the decline was due to working capital needed to support higher sales in the Company's Fiscal 2021 third quarter and anticipated increases in the Company's Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, as well as the cash used to fund the DEI acquisition. The Company expects to end Fiscal 2021 with a higher cash position compared to Fiscal 2020 year-end.

As of November 30, 2020, total debt stood at $7.2 million as compared to $8.2 million as of February 29, 2020. The total debt as of quarter-end relates solely to the Company's Florida mortgage. Total long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs stood at $6.0 million as of November 30, 2020 as compared to $6.1 million as of February 29, 2020.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Diluted Adjusted EBITDA per common share are not financial measures recognized by GAAP. EBITDA represents net income (loss) attributable to VOXX International Corporation, computed in accordance with GAAP, before interest expense and bank charges, taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, certain settlements, gains, and life insurance proceeds. Depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation are non-cash items. Diluted Adjusted EBITDA per common share represents the Company's diluted earnings per common share based on Adjusted EBITDA.

We present EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Diluted Adjusted EBITDA per common share in this Form 10-Q because we consider them to be useful and appropriate supplemental measures of our performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Diluted Adjusted EBITDA per common share help us to evaluate our performance without the effects of certain GAAP calculations that may not have a direct cash impact on our current operating performance. In addition, the exclusion of certain costs or gains relating to certain events allows for a more meaningful comparison of our results from period-to-period. These non-GAAP measures, as we define them, are not necessarily comparable to similarly entitled measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for performance relative to other companies. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Diluted Adjusted EBITDA per common share should not be assessed in isolation from, are not intended to represent, and should not be considered to be more meaningful measures than, or alternatives to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP.

About VOXX International Corporation

VOXX International Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data)





November 30, 2020



February 29, 2020





(unaudited)









Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 21,337



$ 37,425

Accounts receivable, net



155,322





69,714

Inventory



138,607





99,110

Receivables from vendors



251





230

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



17,880





10,885

Income tax receivable



454





456

Total current assets



333,851





217,820

Investment securities



1,827





2,282

Equity investment



22,182





21,924

Property, plant and equipment, net



52,124





51,424

Operating lease, right of use asset



4,811





3,143

Goodwill



58,928





55,000

Intangible assets, net



92,797





88,288

Deferred income tax assets



56





52

Other assets



1,413





1,638

Total assets

$ 567,989



$ 441,571

Liabilities, Redeemable Equity, and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 80,177



$ 22,096

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



55,695





34,046

Income taxes payable



3,166





1,523

Accrued sales incentives



27,883





12,250

Contract liabilities, current



3,396





—

Current portion of long-term debt



500





1,107

Total current liabilities



170,817





71,022

Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs



5,973





6,099

Finance lease liabilities, less current portion



386





720

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion



3,813





2,391

Contract liabilities, less current portion



1,016





—

Deferred compensation



1,827





2,282

Deferred income tax liabilities



7,975





3,828

Other tax liabilities



1,123





1,225

Other long-term liabilities



5,570





3,294

Total liabilities



198,500





90,861

Commitments and contingencies















Redeemable equity



2,959





2,481

Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock:















No shares issued or outstanding



—





—

Common stock:















Class A, $.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized, 24,416,194 and 24,306,194 shares issued and

21,666,976 and 21,556,976 shares outstanding at November 30, 2020 and February 29, 2020,

respectively



245





244

Class B Convertible, $.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 2,260,954 shares issued and

outstanding at both November 30, 2020 and February 29, 2020



22





22

Paid-in capital



300,107





299,228

Retained earnings



139,458





122,139

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(16,046)





(19,055)

Less: Treasury stock, at cost, 2,749,218 shares of Class A Common Stock at both November 30, 2020 and

February 29, 2020



(23,918)





(23,918)

Less: Redeemable equity



(2,959)





(2,481)

Total VOXX International Corporation stockholders' equity



396,909





376,179

Non-controlling interest



(30,379)





(27,950)

Total stockholders' equity



366,530





348,229

Total liabilities, redeemable equity, and stockholders' equity

$ 567,989



$ 441,571



VOXX International Corporation and Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Three months ended November 30,



Nine months ended November 30,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Net sales

$ 201,065



$ 110,112



$ 401,084



$ 293,812

Cost of sales



142,937





78,648





284,905





212,570

Gross profit



58,128





31,464





116,179





81,242

Operating expenses:































Selling



12,761





9,580





30,190





28,162

General and administrative



21,128





16,689





51,668





51,896

Engineering and technical support



5,676





5,059





14,942





15,901

Total operating expenses



39,565





31,328





96,800





95,959

Operating income (loss)



18,563





136





19,379





(14,717)

Other (expense) income:































Interest and bank charges



(471)





(751)





(2,334)





(2,635)

Equity in income of equity investee



1,761





967





4,506





3,672

Gain on sale of real property



—





4,057





—





4,057

Investment gain



42





—





42





775

Other, net



(121)





(322)





21





1,869

Total other income, net



1,211





3,951





2,235





7,738

Income (loss) before income taxes



19,774





4,087





21,614





(6,979)

Income tax expense



2,334





2,720





6,724





1,190

Net income (loss)



17,440





1,367





14,890





(8,169)

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest



(811)





(1,097)





(2,429)





(3,521)

Net income (loss) attributable to VOXX International

Corporation

$ 18,251



$ 2,464



$ 17,319



$ (4,648)

Other comprehensive income (loss):































Foreign currency translation adjustments



79





(295)





3,608





(1,321)

Derivatives designated for hedging



(43)





13





(514)





(271)

Pension plan adjustments



(6)





2





(85)





25

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax



30





(280)





3,009





(1,567)

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to VOXX

International Corporation

$ 18,281



$ 2,184



$ 20,328



$ (6,215)

Income (loss) per share - basic: Attributable to VOXX

International Corporation

$ 0.75



$ 0.10



$ 0.72



$ (0.19)

Income (loss) per share - diluted: Attributable to VOXX

International Corporation

$ 0.74



$ 0.10



$ 0.71



$ (0.19)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (basic)



24,197,786





24,418,313





24,196,393





24,458,926

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (diluted)



24,677,525





24,625,410





24,532,329





24,458,926



Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income Attributable to VOXX International Corporation to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and

Diluted Adjusted EBITDA per Common Share





Three months ended November 30,



Nine months ended November 30,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Net income (loss) attributable to VOXX International

Corporation

$ 18,251



$ 2,464



$ 17,319



$ (4,648)

Adjustments:































Interest expense and bank charges (1)



325





625





1,907





2,269

Depreciation and amortization (1)



2,904





2,796





8,128





8,313

Income tax expense



2,334





2,720





6,724





1,190

EBITDA



23,814





8,605





34,078





7,124

Stock-based compensation



768





471





1,454





1,816

Gain on sale of real property



—





(4,057)





—





(4,057)

Settlement of Hirschmann working capital



—





804





—





804

Investment gain



(42)





—





(42)





(775)

Life insurance proceeds



—





—





(420)





(1,000)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 24,540



$ 5,823



$ 35,070



$ 3,912

Diluted income (loss) per common share attributable to

VOXX International Corporation

$ 0.74



$ 0.10



$ 0.71



$ (0.19)

Diluted Adjusted EBITDA per common share attributable to

VOXX International Corporation

$ 0.99



$ 0.24



$ 1.43



$ 0.16







(1) For purposes of calculating Adjusted EBITDA for the Company, interest expense and bank charges, as well as depreciation and amortization, have been adjusted in order to exclude the non-controlling interest portion of these expenses attributable to EyeLock LLC.

