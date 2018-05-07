VOXX International Corporation Sets Date For Its Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter And Year-End Results And Conference Call

Toll-free number: 877-303-9079 / International number: 970-315-0461 / Conference ID: 8178606

Interested parties can also participate on the webcast by visiting the VOXX International website at www.voxxintl.com and clicking on "Investor Relations". For those who will be unable to participate, a webcast and teleconference replay will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call.

Replay Information

Replay number: 855-859-2056 / International replay number: 404-537-3406 / Conference ID: 8178606

About VOXX International Corporation

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) has grown into a worldwide leader in the Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Consumer Accessories and Premium Audio industries. Today, the Company has an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and many of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. The Company has an international footprint and a growing portfolio, which comprises over 30 trusted domestic and global brands. Among the Company's brands are Klipsch®, RCA®, Invision®, Rosen®, Audiovox®, Terk®, Acoustic Research®, Advent®, Code Alarm®, 808®, Prestige®, EyeLock, Jamo®, Energy®, Mirage®, Mac Audio®, Magnat®, Heco®, Schwaiger®, and Oehlbach®. For additional information, please visit our Web site at www.voxxintl.com.

Investor & Media Relations Contact :

Glenn Wiener

GW Communications (for VOXX)

Tel: 212-786-6011

Email: gwiener@GWCco.com

