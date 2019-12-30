VOXX International Corporation Sets Date For Its Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results And Conference Call

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), today announced that it will be reporting its fiscal 2020 third quarter results for the period ended November 30, 2019 on Thursday, January 9, 2020, after the market closes. The Company also disclosed that it will be hosting a conference call and webcast on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Conference Call Information

Toll-free number: 877-303-9079 / International number: 970-315-0461 / Conference ID: 3394134

Interested parties can also participate on the webcast by visiting the VOXX International website at www.voxxintl.com and clicking on "Investor Relations". For those who will be unable to participate, a webcast and teleconference replay will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call.

Replay Information

Replay number: 855-859-2056 / International replay number: 404-537-3406 / Conference ID: 3394134

About VOXX International Corporation

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) has grown into a worldwide leader in many automotive and consumer electronics and accessories categories, as well as premium high-end audio. Today, VOXX International is a global company, with an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and most of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. The Company has an international footprint in Europe, Asia and Latin America, and a growing portfolio, which is comprised of over 30 trusted brands. For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxintl.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, statements made in this release constitute forward-looking statements and thus may involve certain risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on currently available information and the Company assumes no responsibility to update any such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, may cause actual results to differ materially from the results suggested in the forward-looking statements. The factors include, but are not limited to the: risk factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2019 which was filed with the SEC on May 14, 2019, as amended on Form 10-K/A filed on May 30, 2019, and other filings made by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The factors described in such SEC filings include, without limitation: the Company's ability to realize the anticipated results of its business realignment; cybersecurity risks; risks that may result from changes in the Company's business operations; our ability to keep pace with technological advances; significant competition in the automotive electronics, consumer electronics and biometrics businesses; our relationships with key suppliers and customers; quality and consumer acceptance of newly introduced products; market volatility; non-availability of product; excess inventory; price and product competition; new product introductions; foreign currency fluctuations; and restrictive debt covenants.

Investor & Media Relations Contact :

Glenn Wiener, GW Communications (for VOXX)

Tel: 212-786-6011 / Email: gwiener@GWCco.com

