Voxy Partners with University of Maryland on Language Learning as International Student Population Grows

"Providing this sort of support to students, before they begin classes, can have a profound impact on learning outcomes," said Katie Nielson, Ph.D., Chief Education Officer at Voxy. "By personalizing the content used to support language acquisition, we will be able to offer the sort of authentic, needs-based support that international learners need to thrive in school."

In recent years, the number of English language learners in higher education has ballooned, reaching 1.1 million students during the 2016-2017 school year. Promising research from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) indicates that that Voxy's use of authentic, personalized materials, in conjunction with in-class instruction, can significantly accelerate English language acquisition.

"This approach is about creating a paradigm for language learning that is both more efficient -- and effective -- than historical, one-size-fits-all strategies," said Mariah M.L. Bauer, Ph.D., Director of Strategic Initiatives and Planning at the University of Maryland. "It's about moving beyond the limitations of on-campus, in-person instruction, to provide international students with a more affordable, flexible option and the ability to prepare for their studies before even leaving their home country."

