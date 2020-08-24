Voy Media Announces Agency Rebrand

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voy Media, a leading digital marketing agency, today announced a major rebranding as part of a new strategic initiative which recognizes the company's expansive global reach in marketing, branding and creative services. Since the day Voy Media opened for business, the agency has earned a well-deserved reputation for the hands-on approach by the founders, including creating tangible and effective plans while working individually with every client.

"We are excited about this rebrand," said Kevin Urrutia, Voy Media's Founder. "It's a significant step in our evolution as it highlights the strength of our capabilities, our growth and our commitment to our clients. Our case studies and testimonials highlight our performance and our efforts to consistently drive sales, repeat customers, retention and return on investment. This performance is unparalleled in our industry."

In addition to this new identity, Voy Media is introducing Metrics Box . With Metrics Box, running your ecommerce store has never been easier. The app uses the company's proprietary data driven approach and algorithms to better understand your customer. Get real-time reports, infinite segmentation, product insights, customer tools and hundreds of other features.

The company also has ramped up production of Digital Marketing Fastlane , a podcast highlighting marketing strategies, and released Digital Marketing Made Easy: A-Z Growth Strategies and Key Concepts of Digital Marketing , an exhaustive resource for marketers. With the extensive rebranding efforts, Voy Media will continue to offer all of the digital marketing tools and expertise that our clients need to grow while investing further in content, marketing strategies, marketing technologies and online experiences to support businesses of all sizes.

Voy Media is an award-winning digital marketing agency based in New York, NY. Voy Media's full-service solution enables clients to focus on their core business while achieving the best possible results from their marketing campaigns. The agency offers custom, data-driven marketing strategies to businesses of all sizes using proprietary software and unique in-house developed targeting technology. The company specializes in working with direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands and venture backed companies.

For more information, visit https://voymedia.com/

