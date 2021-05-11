Voy Media Named Fastest Growing DTC Agency

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voy Media, a leading digital marketing agency, has been named one of the fastest growing DTC agencies. This recognizes the company's expansive global reach in direct response marketing, branding and creative services. Since the day Voy Media opened for business, the agency has earned a well-deserved reputation for the hands-on approach by the founders, including creating tangible and effective plans while working individually with every client.

"We are excited about this milestone," said Kevin Urrutia, Voy Media's Founder. "We are proud to get this recognition as it shows founders our dedication to growing their brands. Results drive us, and we are proud to showcase this with our extensive case studies and testimonials that highlight our ability. We love working with smart people solving difficult problems."

Voy Media will continue to offer all of the digital marketing tools and expertise that our clients need to grow while investing further in content, marketing strategies, marketing technologies and online experiences to support businesses of all sizes.

About Voy Media

Voy Media is an award-winning digital marketing agency based in New York, NY. Voy Media's full-service solution enables clients to focus on their core business while achieving the best possible results from their marketing campaigns. The agency offers custom, data-driven marketing strategies to businesses of all sizes using proprietary software and unique in-house developed targeting technology. The company specializes in working with direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands and venture backed companies.

