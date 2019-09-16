Voy Media Named Preferred Agency Partner by Facebook

"We are excited about this recognition from Facebook," said Kevin Urrutia, Voy Media's Founder. "The e-commerce world is more competitive than it has ever been and I am glad our agency is being recognized as a leader in the digital marketing space. This partnership further demonstrates our high standards for performance and our efforts to consistently drive sales, repeat customers, retention and return on investment."

Since the day Voy Media opened for business, the agency has earned a well-deserved reputation for the hands-on approach by the founders, including creating tangible and effective plans while working individually with every client.

In order to become a Facebook Marketing Partner, marketing agencies must demonstrate consistent success in driving results and scaling campaigns for clients over several years. The access to dedicated technical support, product rollouts and Facebook resources will help Voy Media serve its clients even more effectively going forward. This distinction further demonstrates Voy Media's dedication to award-winning, high-quality marketing for clients no matter their size, revenue model or industry.

About Voy Media

Voy Media is an award-winning digital marketing agency based in New York, NY. Voy Media's full-service solution enables clients to focus on their core business while achieving the best possible results from their marketing campaigns. The agency offers custom, data-driven marketing strategies to businesses of all sizes using proprietary software and unique in-house developed targeting technology. The company specializes in working with direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands and venture backed companies.

For more information, visit https://voymedia.com/

