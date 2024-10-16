Voyage Foods Adds Massive Manufacturing Plant in Ohio for Cocoa-Free Chocolate and Nut-Free Spreads to Expand Capacity and Meet New Opportunities in B2B and Foodservice Channels

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyage Foods , the food innovation company that combines breakthrough technology and wholesome ingredients to secure the future of our favorite foods, today announced it is opening a 284,000 square-foot facility in Mason, Ohio to manufacture its cocoa-free chocolate, nut-free spreads, and bean-free coffee. The manufacturing plant is expected to be operational by the new year and will have the capacity to make 10,000 metric tons of cocoa-free chocolate annually once fully built.

After signing a deal in April with Cargill to become Voyage's exclusive B2B global distributor for their nut-free spreads and cocoa-free chocolate, the new facility will help it deliver on new opportunities, particularly with CPG and foodservice companies.

Construction has been funded partially from a guaranteed loan program by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the ballpark of $25 million.

"With this new facility, Voyage is maturing from a startup food technology company to a large-scale manufacturer with the ability to deliver value across the entire ecosystem to our people, partners, and the planet," said Adam Maxwell, CEO and Founder of Voyage Foods. "We feel very lucky to establish roots in Mason and continue Voyage's story here."

The company will maintain headquarters and a manufacturing site in Oakland, California.

Voyage's cocoa-free chocolate is a delicious alternative with notable sustainability and supply-chain benefits. The company's Peanut-Free Roasted Seed Spread and Hazelnut-Free Roasted Seed Spread are groundbreaking, top 9 allergen-free formulations that launched nationwide in Walmart, and are a win for the 33 million Americans with food allergies and nut-free schools.

Voyage products are made from inexpensive, widely available plant-based ingredients, many of which are upcycled from waste and side streams. With raw materials that are less expensive to source, partners enjoy fair and stable pricing along with environmental, ethical, and allergy-friendly benefits. For these reasons and more, Voyage Foods has raised more than $94 million from investors to date while other food startups have hit persistent capital headwinds.

For images, please visit: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/xphg2uctxv8la32khanel/h?rlkey=mfo3sblq5b0bhxe7ox200hp23&st=x27vuu1g&dl=0

About Voyage Foods

Voyage Foods was born out of a deep hunger to harness the power of technology to secure the future of our favorite foods without exploiting their source ingredients. CEO and Founder, Adam Maxwell, and VP of R&D and Founding Team Member, Kelsey Tenney, brought extensive experience in food science to Voyage to ensure its products are always made from real, wholesome ingredients and are more sustainable by using less water and land than their traditional counterparts. Voyage's Peanut-Free Spread and Hazelnut-Free Spread are available nationwide at Walmart and on Amazon ; Cocoa-Free Chocolate and Bean-Free Coffee are available to other food manufacturers and within the foodservice channel. Voyage Foods was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Oakland, Ca. Visit www.VoyageFoods.com to learn more or follow on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

SOURCE Voyage Foods