Voyage Foods Announces Launch at Walmart

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyage Foods, the company using the latest in food technology, science and natural, upcycled ingredients to reimagine our favorite foods into more environmentally ethical and safer counterparts, announced today new retail distribution with Walmart. The expansion, the most significant to date for Voyage Foods since its inception two years ago, will see their Peanut-Free and Hazelnut-Free Spreads released into over 1200 Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com this October.

Voyage Foods Peanut-Free and Hazelnut-Free Spreads

While Voyage Foods' prior retail debut introduced their products into stores primarily along the east and west coasts, their launch at Walmart presents an important milestone to reaching retail customers nationwide and substantially expanding the company's ecommerce presence. Increasing its retail distribution by over 400% from roughly 350 total stores to over 1600, Voyage Foods will now be on track to effectively reach millions of consumers­­­­­ across the United States —including the estimated 85 million Americans who avoid the top nine allergens in the foods they buy.

For shoppers today, the health and well-being of their families come first. Voyage Foods addresses key challenges in the food system while championing a future where food supports everyone. Since its inception in 2021, the company has rapidly emerged as a transformative force in the food ecosystem, embodying its mission of providing delicious, accessible, and more sustainable food options that contribute to the well-being of individuals and the environment.

Harnessing the power of its proprietary food technology, Voyage Foods has recreated iconic household nut-based spreads – Peanut-Free Spread and Hazelnut-Free Spread - without the nuts, cocoa, and dairy. Both are made without any of the top nine food allergens and entirely with whole, plant-based, upcycled ingredients. The breakthrough recipes are crafted from a blend of seeds and legumes—an important source of protein and essential nutrients such as calcium, iron, potassium, and vitamins D & E— and replicate the same creamy goodness and rich tastes of our favorite traditional spreads but safer for current and future generations.

"Our launch at Walmart represents a significant mark in our journey to make allergen-free food accessible to a wider audience," said Adam Maxwell, CEO, and founder of Voyage Foods. "We are proud to offer options that are allergy-friendly and more affordable than traditional nut spreads but still deliver on exceptional quality and flavor."

With global prices higher than ever and energy bills on the rise, consumers also want to save money wherever they can. As part of its mission, Voyage Foods is setting a new standard in the allergen-friendly category by providing increasingly accessible options. Both the Hazelnut-Free Spread and Peanut-Free Spread will retail at an affordable $4.98, making them the most competitively priced options on the market, without compromising on taste or quality.

The launch of the nut-free spreads in Walmart advances Voyage Foods' commitment to broadening its reach while staying true to its core values. With families in mind, Voyage Foods seeks to accommodate everyone by offering safe and cost-effective products. Voyage Foods' allergen-free spreads provide health-conscious parents with options their whole family can enjoy – options that are delicious, made with wholesome, natural ingredients, and inclusive of those with dietary restrictions.

Look for Voyage Foods' Hazelnut-Free Spread and Peanut-Free Spread in Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com this October 2023. To learn more about Voyage Foods and their products, please visit their website, and follow them on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Voyage Foods: Founded in 2021 by Adam Maxwell, Voyage Foods was born out of a deep hunger to harness the power of technology to secure the future of our favorite foods. Using a team of scientists and real, wholesome ingredients, Voyage Foods is working to preserve an archive of flavor and avoid global environmental and humanitarian issues that exist within the food system. Their team is able to recreate the classics without exploiting their source ingredients, making them even better for people and the planet. A unique food manufacturer that uses science to not only create accessible and sustainable food alternatives that taste like their traditional counterparts, Voyage Foods solves the future of our favorite foods. Their current lineup includes their retail-available Peanut-Free Spread and Hazelnut-Free Spread, as well as their Cocoa-Free Chocolate and Bean-Free Coffee, products available as ingredients for other CPG food manufactures and within foodservice channels, respectively. Headquartered in CA, visit www.VoyageFoods.com.

