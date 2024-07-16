Voyage Foods Enters Beanless Coffee Category with Bean-Free Brew for Foodservice Operators and CPG Brands

OAKLAND, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyage Foods , the food innovation company that combines breakthrough technology and wholesome ingredients to secure the future of our favorite foods, today announced its bean-free coffee is now available to commercial customers in foodservice and food manufacturing channels.

Voyage Foods' bean-free brew is the result of proprietary technology that transforms natural ingredients into familiar flavors and formats. Today, Voyage's bean-free coffee with caffeine is over 40% cheaper than traditional coffee, providing coffee manufacturers with price stability that result in significantly better margins.

Voyage's bean-free coffee is made from roasted chickpeas, rice hulls, and caffeine from green tea at levels similar to traditional coffee. It is available in a variety of caffeinated and decaffeinated formats including roast and ground, liquid, liquid concentrate, and instant in a variety of flavor profiles.

This year alone, robusta beans have risen 63% and coffee prices are projected to keep rising , due to the increased impact of extreme weather conditions, pests and diseases on coffee crops and coffee-growing regions. As land suitable for growing coffee is shrinking due to climate change, global demand has increased substantially , and expanded cultivation has led to tropical deforestation.

To ensure that the world can continue to enjoy coffee without environmental or ethical concession, Voyage offers a simple, affordable swap for traditional mass-market coffee with a delicious, no-compromise taste.

"Given the current dynamics of the coffee market, food and beverage suppliers are uneasy about supply-chain volatility as well as fulfilling their triple bottom line of people, planet, and profit," said Adam Maxwell, CEO and Founder of Voyage Foods. "There will always be a place for premium, fair-trade, single-origin coffee, and that's not our target—we intend to make the biggest possible impact, and we'll do that by supplying an eco-friendlier, ethically made alternative to commodity coffee."

Specialty coffee represents only around 20% of the global coffee market. A vast majority of coffee drinkers worldwide select mass-market coffee, whether brewed at home, at work, or on the road.

Food and beverage companies and foodservice operators interested in sampling or testing Voyage bean-free coffee can contact Grace Uvezian, Director of Marketing, [email protected] or fill out the form here https://voyagefoods.com/foodservice-partners .

About Voyage Foods

Voyage Foods was born out of a deep hunger to harness the power of technology to secure the future of our favorite foods. Founded in 2021 by Adam Maxwell and Kelsey Tenney, a duo with extensive experience in food science, their team recreates the classics without exploiting their source ingredients, starting with a Peanut-Free Spread and Hazelnut-Free Spread now available nationwide at Walmart and on Amazon . Voyage's products are always made from real, wholesome ingredients and are more sustainable by using less water and land than their traditional counterparts. In addition to the Spreads, Voyage also sells Cocoa-Free Chocolate and Bean-Free Coffee to other food manufacturers and within the foodservice channel. Headquartered in CA, visit www.VoyageFoods.com to learn more or follow along on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

