Voyager Adds Intelligence Leader Dan Caine to Defense & National Security Advisory Board

DENVER, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager, a global leader in defense technology and space solutions, today announced Dan Caine was appointed as Chairman to the company's newly created Defense & National Security Advisory Board. Caine served as the Associate Director for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and as a U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General (3-Star), where he advised on all national and international security matters and risks related to CIA and the Department of Defense's worldwide activities. Caine's addition comes as Voyager continues to grow its leadership team and bolster its solutions that support mission critical national security programs.

Caine assumed his role with the CIA in 2021, leading a global team that focuses on the U.S.'s most difficult and critical national security challenges, including kinetic, non-kinetic, cyber, information, and other high-tech related operations. Prior to joining the CIA, Caine was the 2-Star Director of all Department of Defense Black Programs as the head of the Secretary of Defense's Special Access Program Central Office. As a 1-star, Caine was the Deputy Commander for Special Operations in Iraq and Syria and led the operational team responsible for the physical defeat of the ISIS caliphate. His first General Officer assignment was as Assistant Commanding General at the Joint Special Operations Command.

"There are few leaders as talented and experienced as Dan Caine," said Matt Kuta, President at Voyager. "We are thrilled to have Dan join and lead our Defense & National Security Advisory Board. His counsel will be critical as we advance and innovate on our proven solutions that enable marquee programs in contested regions from ground to space."

Beyond his decorated military career, Caine has considerable entrepreneurial and business experience starting three successful aerospace and defense companies, including a precision aerospace parts manufacturer and metal finishing services provider. Prior to his time in the private sector, Caine was an F-16 fighter pilot, weapons officer, and special operations officer. He was the airborne mission commander over Washington, D.C. on 9/11 and the overall coalition mission commander on the first night of the war in Iraq. Throughout his career, Caine has provided counsel for several administrations including President Obama, where he served as the Chair of the SBA Advisory Committee on Veterans' Business Affairs, and President Trump, where he advised the President's Commission on White House Fellowships.

"Chairing Voyager's Defense & National Security Advisory Board is an incredible opportunity to contribute to a leading company that is at the forefront of innovating next-generation defense-tech and national security solutions," said Dan Caine. "I'm honored to collaborate with such a talented and proven team that is dedicated to protecting the United States across multiple domains and enabling exploration opportunities that can change life as we know it."

The newly created Defense & National Security Advisory Board will be chaired by Lt. Gen. Dan Caine, and includes Ellen Lord, Dick McConn, John Henley, Dr. Mark Lewis, Max Vozoff, Dr. Paul Kaminski, and Ryan Frederic. Voyager has also established a Space Advisory Board with Jim Bridenstine overseeing as its chairman. Members of the Space Advisory Board include Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen, Dirk Hoke, Howard Roth, Dr. Karen Nyberg, Nicole Stott, Dr. Scott Parazynski, Shawn Mobley, Dr. Sian Proctor. Learn more about Voyager's advisory boards here.

About Voyager:

Voyager is a defense and space technology company committed to advancing and delivering transformative, mission-critical solutions. By tackling the most complex challenges, Voyager aims to unlock new frontiers for human progress, fortify national security, and protect critical assets from ground to space. For more information visit: voyagerspace.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward- Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to Voyager Space, Inc.'s (the "Company's") mission statement and growth strategy, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve these known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

SOURCE Voyager Space