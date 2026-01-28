Voyager Closes $275M Fund II to Invest in the Foundational Industries of the Future

New fund invests in advanced energy systems, materials production, and applied AI powering industrial growth

SAN FRANCISCO, NEW YORK, AND LONDON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Ventures announced a $275 million Fund II to invest in energy, industrials, and climate technology companies foundational to future abundance. With this fund, Voyager now manages $475 million across North America and Europe. The firm invests in technologies that modernize the base layer of the economy, spanning energy production and distribution, advanced manufacturing, critical materials, physical AI, and compute.

"We launched Voyager in 2021 to invest early in the foundational technology companies for durable economic growth," said Sarah Sclarsic, co-founder and general partner at Voyager Ventures. "Today we're seeing the market validate demand and scale for energy, critical materials, advanced manufacturing, AI for optimizing physical systems, among other technologies that are drivers of the global economy. Now, more than ever, companies and countries are recognizing that these technologies are critical to creating lasting competitive advantage."

"We are investing in technology companies that create systemic stability in an increasingly volatile world," said Sierra Peterson, co-founder and general partner at Voyager Ventures. "The economy of the past was built on finite fuels and brittle processes that will continue to hamper prosperity until we transcend them. We're investing in technology that simply performs better.

Voyager Ventures' Fund II invests across these sectors:

Energy + Efficiency: Technologies that generate, store, and use energy more efficiently, expanding capacity while strengthening resilience and reducing cost

Technologies that enable core materials to be produced with speed, precision, and greater efficiency – domestically and at scale Software + AI: Software companies that layer intelligence onto the physical world, unlocking gains in efficiency, uptime, and operational precision across energy, logistics, and manufacturing

The delivery of high-performance mobility across air, land, sea, and the data layers in between Built Environment: Software and hardware that optimize how long-lived facilities and assets are designed, built, and run

Sarah Sclarsic and Sierra Peterson together bring more than 30 years of experience building and operating companies and creating policy across energy, advanced materials, and mobility. Sarah conducted research in synthetic biology at MIT and helped build Modern Meadow, the world's first company making bio-fabricated leather, as part of its founding team, and co-founded sustainable transportation unicorn Getaround. Sierra designed carbon markets at the International Energy Agency, shaped energy and industrial policy in the Obama White House, and later led corporate development teams for fintech companies that financed more than $3 billion in energy projects across North America.

Voyager's portfolio includes Allie , Anthro Energy , Arbor Energy , and Astro Mechanica . Fund II has already begun investing, including in ENAPI , Leeta Materials , and Electroflow Technologies , with additional investments to be announced.

For more information, visit voyagervc.com

About Voyager Ventures

Voyager is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in frontier energy and industrial technology companies foundational to enduring abundance at global scale. With offices in San Francisco, New York and London, Voyager partners with founders across North America and Europe. The firm now manages $475 million across three funds.

SOURCE Voyager Ventures