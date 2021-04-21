Voyager Digital Adopts Normal Course Issuer Bid to Repurchase Up to 5% of Common Shares

CSE: VYGR

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a publicly-traded holding company whose subsidiaries operate a licensed crypto-asset trading and investment brokerage platform, today announced that it has adopted a normal course issuer bid (NCIB) under which the Company can repurchase up to 5% of its Common Shares.

"The NCIB repurchase of Voyager's Common Shares will give the Company some additional flexibility in managing its market price to more accurately reflect the company's current value and growth projections, and in turn, strengthen shareholder value," said Stephen Ehrlich, CEO and Co-Founder of Voyager.

The NCIB will commence on May 30, 2021 and terminate on May 30, 2022. All shares purchased under the NCIB will be at the market price for the Common Shares at the time of purchase and will be facilitated through the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). Common Shares repurchased by Voyager under the NCIB will be purchased for cancellation. The Company intends to appoint Eight Capital as its broker to conduct the NCIB on its behalf.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a publicly traded holding company whose subsidiaries operate a crypto-asset platform that provides retail and institutional investors with an app and platform to invest in and trade crypto assets. The Voyager Platform provides its customers with competitive price execution through its smart order router as well as a custody solution on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent, and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

