Voyager Digital and Market Rebellion Announce Next Step in New Brokerage Platform

Joint venture will provide brokerage for equities, options, and futures trading

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), the fastest-growing, publicly-traded cryptocurrency platform in the United States, announced today that FINRA has approved a 50% investment by Market Rebellion, a leading provider of trading education, content, and tools for independent investors, in VYGR Digital Securities, LLC, to provide brokerage for equities, options, and futures trading through the Voyager platform.

In May, the two companies announced an agreement to jointly operate a broker-dealer focused on providing online brokerage services for equities, options, and futures. FINRA has approved the change of control of the broker-dealer, VYGR Digital Securities, LLC, resulting in equal ownership between Voyager and Market Rebellion.

"Our venture with Market Rebellion is a significant step in achieving our shared vision of fusing equities and crypto trading," said Stephen Ehrlich, Voyager's CEO and Co-founder. "This paves the way for Voyager to deliver an all-inclusive trading platform on the Voyager app. We will continue empowering all of our customers on their financial journeys by expanding the tools and services we offer."

VYGR Digital Securities, LLC will execute equity trades on behalf of Voyager's crypto-asset brokerage customers; Market Rebellion will also introduce its large and active trading community to the capabilities of this new platform.

"We can't wait to build this joint venture, which will change how people interact with the markets," said Dirk Mueller-Ingrand, Co-founder of Market Rebellion.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. (CSE: VYGR;OTCQX: VYGVF; FRA: UCD2) is the fast-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platform founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to invest and trade in over 60 different crypto assets, with zero commissions, using its easy-to-use mobile application, and earn rewards up to 12 percent APY on more than 30 cryptocurrencies. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com.

About Market Rebellion, LLC

The co-founders of optionMONSTER and tradeMONSTER — Jon Najarian, Pete Najarian, and Dirk Mueller-Ingrand — launched Market Rebellion, LLC to challenge the status quo of trading and investing by sharing their extensive experience as professional traders to put independent traders on the same footing as large institutional investors for options, equities, cryptocurrencies and more. Drawing on their team's extensive experience as professional traders and analysts, Market Rebellion provides independent traders with trading ideas, education, content and tools — covering unusual options activity, technical and fundamental analysis, options theory and strategy, trading discipline, investor psychology and more — so that they can take control of their own financial destiny rather than having to rely on big institutions. More info at https://marketrebellion.com.

