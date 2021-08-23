Voyager Digital Announces Conditional Approval to List on the Toronto Stock Exchange

CSE: VYGR

OTCQX: VYGVF

Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

- Stock will trade on the TSX under the new ticker symbol VOYG and de-list from the CSE -

- The Company is also announcing it has filed and obtained a receipt for its final short form Base Shelf Prospectus -

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a fast-growing, publicly-traded cryptocurrency platform in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") and will voluntarily delist its common shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). VOYG will be the new ticker symbol for trading on the TSX.

"It's a great accomplishment for Voyager that the TSX has conditionally approved our listing on the TSX," said Steve Ehrlich, CEO and Co-founder of Voyager. "Our goal from day one was to be publicly traded and fully transparent to our community, which we accomplished by listing on the CSE. The Company is now at a stage where investors could benefit from an up-listing to a more senior exchange. With Voyager's crypto trading platform generating revenue and cash flow at an accelerating pace, we feel it's time to uplist so that we can increase our exposure to a larger investor universe."

Final approval of the listing is subject to the Company meeting certain customary conditions required by the TSX. Voyager will officially announce when the trading of Voyager common shares is expected to commence on the TSX. Upon completion of the final listing requirements, the Company's common shares will be delisted from the CSE. Shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or take any other action in connection with the TSX listing. A TSX listing is one of the requirements for inclusion in certain indices including the S&P/TSX Composite Index and related exchange-traded products (ETFs). There can be no certainty that the company would qualify or be eligible to be included in such indices and ETFs.

Voyager is also pleased to announce that it has filed and obtained a receipt for its final short form Base Shelf Prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The Base Shelf Prospectus will allow the Company to make offerings of common shares, warrants, units, debt securities, and subscription receipts, or any combination thereof, for up to an aggregate total of US$300 million during the 25-month period that the Base Shelf Prospectus is effective. If any securities are offered under the Base Shelf Prospectus, the terms of any such securities and the intended use of the net proceeds resulting from such offering would be established at the time of any offering and would be described in a prospectus supplement filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulators at the time of such an offering. There is no certainty that any securities will be offered or sold under the Base Shelf Prospectus within its 25-month period of effectiveness.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. (CSE: VYGR;OTCQX: VYGVF; FRA: UCD2) is the fast-growing, publicly-traded cryptocurrency platform founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to invest and trade in over 60 different crypto assets, with zero commissions, using its easy-to-use mobile application, and earn rewards up to 12 percent APY on more than 30 cryptocurrencies. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com.

Neither the TSX, the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "seek", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to, those risk factors outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

