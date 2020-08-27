Voyager Digital Announces Expansion of Crypto Interest Program

CSE: VYGR

Announces New Increased Interest Rates for USDC, Bitcoin and Ethereum -

Adds Chainlink (LINK), Basic Attention Token, and Kyber Network to Voyager Interest Program, Offering Customers and Partners Access to 17 Interest-Bearing Assets -

Company also lists Polkadot (DOT) expanding to 43 assets on the platform-

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a publicly traded, licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets, today announced the expansion of its Crypto Interest Program, making it the premiere agency crypto destination for trading and earning interest on the widest range of assets. The newly announced interest rates place Voyager at the top of the market for three of the most liquid coins, BTC, ETH and USDC. Customers can now earn up to 9.5% on USDC, 6.5% on BTC and 5% on ETH. In addition to some of the highest rates on the market, the company also announced it has added Chainlink (LINK), Basic Attention Token (BAT), and Kyber Network (KNC) to its interest program, bringing the total number of interest-bearing assets to 17. These groundbreaking, increased interest rates are starting on September 1, 2020.

"Our mission at Voyager has always been focused on providing our customers with a full-service digital asset brokerage experience when using our platform to manage their assets," said Steve Ehrlich, Voyager's CEO and co-founder. "With the expansion of our Crypto Interest Program, we are providing our customers with a superior user experience. Going forward, we continue to set our sights on disrupting the cryptocurrency marketplace by providing an easy-to-use platform that offers an unparalleled advantage over any other provider in the space."

"All Voyager interest-bearing assets require no-lock up term and have no limit on the amount of holdings for customers to earn interest," added Mr. Ehrlich. "Our Crypto Interest Program offers interest rates of up to nine- and one-half percent, a significant premium to traditional savings accounts, especially with interest rates currently near zero. All of this is to provide our customers with a safe haven to hedge their assets during this time of uncertainty in today's economic climate."

Voyager's 17 Interest-Bearing Assets

Asset Base Rate Asset Base Rate USDC 9.00% Litecoin 2.00% Bitcoin 6.00% Bitcoin Cash 2.00% Ethereum 4.50% XRP 2.00% VGX 3.00% EOS 2.00% Dash 3.00% ZRX 2.00% BSV 3.00% XLM 1.00% LINK 2.50% BAT 1.00% OMG 1.00% KNC 1.00% ADA 1.00%







Voyager's Interest Booster

In addition to Voyager's aforementioned interest bearing assets, the Company will also include a 0.5% boost on USDC, Bitcoin and Ethereum rates for customers who hold 7,500 or more Voyager Token (VGX), their signature broker token, in their Voyager Portfolio. This means customers can earn up to 9.5% interest on USDC, 6.5% on Bitcoin & 4.5% on Ethereum if they hold at least 7,500 in their average minimum balance. Voyager customers who hold 7,500 in VGX will also get an automatic upgrade to a $10,000 Daily Deposit Limit on adding funds to their account. Voyager's interest booster offering sets the stage for various features, rewards and incentives which are currently offered and will continue to be added on its platform for its signature Voyager Token.

Earlier this week, Voyager announced that it has listed the fastest growing new token in the crypto market, Polkadot (DOT) to its platform. Polkadot is near the top rankings of all cryptocurrencies, as reported by Market Cap.

For more information on Voyager Digital, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com. The Voyager App is available for Android and iPhone worldwide.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances. There is no assurance any of the upcoming milestones listed above will be realized in the manner contemplated, or at all. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

