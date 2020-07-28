Voyager Digital Announces Expansion of its Crypto Broker Platform Into Canada in Fall of 2020

CSE: VYGR

OTCQB: VYGVF

Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

First phase of Voyager's international expansion; Canadian customers can now pre-register to access the Voyager app.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a public, licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets, today announced that it will initiate its first phase of international expansion with the launch of the Voyager app in Canada this fall. Canadian residents can pre-register for Voyager and sign up for the waitlist at: https://try.investvoyager.com/canada-pre-registration/. Voyager Digital is a registered member of FinTrac, and is publicly traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange and OTC markets, making Canada a natural first step in the Company's plans for international expansion.

Voyager's launch in Canada will provide its existing investors and new customers with its complete crypto offering. This will include full access to the Voyager App and all of its features, including commission-free buying and trading of 40+ digital assets, the Voyager interest program, crypto transfers and recurring buys. Voyager's international expansion is also expected to include a variety of unique partnerships and offerings with banking and payment processors.

"Over the past several months, in addition to seeing a large increase in new accounts, Voyager has seen an ever-growing interest for the Voyager App in Canadian markets," said Steve Ehrlich, Co-Founder and CEO of Voyager. "We went public in Canada in 2019. Today, we've come full circle with two tremendously important milestones for the Company: expanding our business into Canada and kicking off the first phase of our international growth plan."

Last week, Voyager announced the second phase of its Circle Internet Financial agreement, with plans to integrate the Circle Platform Services and Payments API into Voyager's Crypto Broker Platform, resulting in the expansion of its funding mechanism. These new services will give Voyager's 230,000 global users access to more options to fund their accounts through debit cards, credit cards, and bank wires, making Voyager Digital the largest digital-asset-only broker in the U.S.

The Company also announced it has engaged the firm of BDA International of New York, to undertake a six-month marketing and investor relations campaign in the U.S., in consideration of $10,000 and 20,000 common shares of Voyager (which shares will be subject to a four-month hold period) per month.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances. There is no assurance any of the upcoming milestones listed above will be realized in the manner contemplated, or at all. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.