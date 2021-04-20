Voyager Digital Announces Memorandum of Understanding to Integrate Its Payment Platform With Lottery.com

CSE: VYGR

OTCQB: VYGVF

Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a publicly-traded holding company whose subsidiaries operate a licensed crypto-asset brokerage that provides investors with an app and platform to invest in and trade crypto assets, and Lottery.com, an online platform that provides users with a safe and secure platform to play official lottery games directly from their mobile phones, today announced a Memorandum of Understanding pursuant to which the parties will work together towards enabling Lottery.com users to generate payment transactions using the Voyager platform.

"Voyager is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption and this exciting new initiative demonstrates just that. Once launched, users will have the ability to use their crypto assets for Lottery.com transactions, including games or lottery tickets," said Stephen Ehrlich, CEO and Co-Founder of Voyager. "This new partnership highlights the growing acceptance of the use of digital assets for purchases, just like Voyager's recent purchase of an Oakland A's suite for Bitcoin, and further illustrates the power of Voyager's retail-focused platform as a robust tool to reach the masses. Our continued growth in April coupled with our ongoing commitment to innovation makes Voyager the natural partner for online and offline companies looking to add crypto payments to their business."

Tony DiMatteo, CEO and Co-Founder of Lottery.com, said, "Our partnership with Voyager will give Lottery.com users entry into a budding financial system of payments and markets. Our goal is to efficiently drive growth for Lottery.com as we work together with Voyager to expand our relationship into other related products. With the Voyager partnership, we can continue our history of providing innovative blockchain solutions to the lottery and real money gaming industry."

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a publicly traded holding company whose subsidiaries operate a crypto-asset platform that provides retail and institutional investors with an app and platform to invest in and trade crypto assets. The Voyager Platform provides its customers with competitive price execution through its smart order router as well as a custody solution on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent, and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com is an online platform that provides users with a safe and secure platform to play official lottery games directly from their mobile phones, offering state-sanctioned U.S. lottery products, to participants within the United States and around the world. Lottery.com's proprietary blockchain technology maintains an accurate ledger of each transaction while reducing the opportunity for fraudulent activity. On February 22, 2021, Lottery.com entered into a definitive agreement with Trident Acquisitions Corp. (Nasdaq: TDACU, TDAC, TDACW) to become a publicly-traded company on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the websites referenced in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

