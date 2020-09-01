Voyager Digital announces the integration of Fireblocks digital asset network

CSE: VYGR

Integration of Fireblocks Expands Treasury & Wallet Infrastructure, Increases Security, and Allows for Additional Crypto Transfers

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a publicly traded, licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets, today announced the integration of the Fireblocks Network into the Voyager operational infrastructure, reducing post-trade operations from business days to seconds.

The integration of Fireblocks streamlines Voyager's operations by bringing liquidity partners and custodians onto one platform. By streamlining digital asset operations, Voyager will have the ability to add more coins to its platform for trading, which in turn makes it easier for customers to earn and transfer digital assets. Fireblocks' integration and resulting efficiencies will ultimately add additional revenue streams for Voyager and help grow the 40+ digital assets on the platform.

"We are honored to be a security partner for Voyager, one of the leaders in the digital asset trading space," said Michael Shaulov, CEO and Co-founder of Fireblocks. "By partnering together, we're able to provide a safer trading experience for Voyager's retail and institutional customers while increasing access to new tokens and assets at a rate that simply wasn't possible before."

Fireblocks provides financial institutions with an all-in-one platform to securely scale digital asset operations. The platform is composed of an MPC-based wallet infrastructure and a digital asset transfer network ­– connecting exchanges, counterparties, liquidity providers and FIAT on/off ramps. With a defense-in-depth security system that utilizes patent-pending MPC algorithms with hardware isolation, Fireblocks helps institutions eliminate the risks associated with digital asset transfers – such as cyber attacks, internal collusion, and human error.

"Integrating Fireblocks into our platform will make us one of the fastest apps on the market, enhance our security and bring our customers an increased selection of assets," said Stephen Ehrlich, Co-Founder and CEO of Voyager Digital, "To date, we have made several significant upgrades to our platform to enhance the user interface. As our recent slate of announcements has indicated, we are fully committed to the success of our Company and our overall customer experience."

Last week, Voyager announced an expansion of its Crypto Interest Program which included increased interest on over 17 digital assets, and the listing of Polkadot (DOT), the fastest growing new token on the market to their platform.

For more information on Voyager Digital, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com . The Voyager App is available for Android and iPhone.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

About Fireblocks.

Fireblocks is an enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing and issuing digital assets. Fireblocks enables exchanges, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to securely scale digital asset operations through patent-pending SGX & MPC technology. They have secured the transfer of over $70 billion in digital assets and have a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage & in transit. For more information, please visit www.fireblocks.com.

