Voyager Digital Diversifies Crypto Platform by Listing Three Stablecoins

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE:VYGR) (OTCQB:VYGVF) (FRA:UCD2), a licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets, today announced it will list three new stablecoins on its platform, Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), and True USD (TUSD).

"Adding these three new stablecoins to our platform gives our customers an alternative funding mechanism and another means to hedge their risk in the crypto market," said Stephen Ehrlich, Co-Founder and CEO of Voyager. "Voyager customers will also be able to earn interest on these stablecoins, offering them another way to grow wealth in the crypto industry."

Stablecoins have become a trusted source of liquidity in the cryptocurrency market and are considered to be less volatile than other blockchain-based currencies because they are pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar. Stablecoins give users the ability to use the blockchain to quickly move digital tokens, staying liquid and borderless and with a transparent source of funds.

"There is an increase in demand for users looking for new, secure platforms to buy and trade crypto assets," added Mr. Ehrlich. "We are providing that platform as the first publicly traded, licensed crypto broker to offer a trusted and secure access point to the largest crypto trading market with commission-free trading."

As of today, January 15, 2020, deposits and withdrawals of all three stablecoins will be available on the Voyager app. Voyager plans to offer interest on stablecoin beginning February 1, 2020.

Voyager is also announcing that its Voyager App Refer a Friend program, already available on iOS, is now available on Android. For every customer referral that trades a minimum of $100, Voyager will give them both $25 of free Bitcoin.

About Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

