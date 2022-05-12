VOYAGER DIGITAL ROLLS OUT 1-1 LIVE MESSAGING SUPPORT FOR CUSTOMERS

TSX: VOYG

OTCQX: VYGVF

Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

Company continues to rapidly expand its personalized customer support capabilities as well as multimedia information and education, building on its "Crypto for All" initiative

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd . ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), one of the fastest-growing consumer cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced it is currently rolling out Live Messaging Support for Voyager customers, available through Voyager's award-winning mobile app, from 8am – 8pm Eastern time, Monday through Friday.

"Voyager support is now as easy as a text with one of our expert team members," said Steve Ehrlich, Voyager's CEO and co-founder. "To keep pace with customer growth over the past 12 months, we have dramatically increased our highly-trained customer support team, adding specialists across the United States. Today, we are adding industry-leading tools and capabilities to connect this expertise with customers through a new, dynamic channel that continues our laser-focus on building a world-class, customer-first organization centered on digital assets."

To access the new Live Messaging Support feature that provides text communication through the Voyager app with an expert support team member, customers can:

Go to the Voyager mobile app and tap on the "Accounts" symbol on the far right of the lower navigation bar.

Scroll to the "Help" section, then tap the "?" icon in the purple bubble in the lower right corner.

This will initiate a chat session with VAL, Voyager's virtual assistant, that will either answer a customer's question immediately, route directly to Live Messaging Support, or request that a ticket be submitted for more detailed analysis. Voyager's Live Messaging Support seamlessly initiates a conversation with one of our team members, during available hours, starting a text thread that is accessible at the customer's convenience.

Voyager plans to expand on this capability by providing live, text-based support through additional channels in the future.

In addition to introducing Live Messaging Support, Voyager is expanding customer information and communication through a series of video conversations between Stephen Ehrlich and leading voices in the financial and crypto world, as well as high-profile Voyager customers. The company is also piloting a video component to its weekly Market Roundup. These videos can be viewed on Voyager's YouTube channel .

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd.'s (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) US subsidiary, Voyager Digital, LLC, is a fast-growing cryptocurrency platform in the United States founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost-efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to trade over 100 different crypto assets using its easy-to-use mobile application. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com .

The TSX has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

Press Contacts

Voyager Digital, Ltd.

Voyager Public Relations Team

[email protected]

SOURCE Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.