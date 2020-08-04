Voyager Digital to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com August 6th

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a public, licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets, today announced that Steve Ehrlich, Co-Founder and CEO of Voyager, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 6th.

DATE: Thursday, August 6th

TIME: 1:30pm ET

LINK: https://www.tinyurl.com/August6VICPR

Recent Company Highlights

Announced the initiation of the Company's first phase of international expansion with the launch of the Voyager app in Canada in the fall of 2020.

in the fall of 2020. Expanded the Company's partnership with Circle Internet Financial Inc., to include the company's Circle Payments API Integration, allowing for the broadening of available funding channels for Voyager's crypto broker platform.

Reported fiscal 2020 and fourth quarter 2020 revenues increases of 1,159% and 701%, respectively, with a 750% increase in total brokerage accounts during fiscal 2020.

Added new digital assets to the Voyager Platform including StormX (STMX), ENJIN (ENJ), Compound (COMP), Kyber Network (KNC), Orchid (OXT)Maker (MKR), Multi-Collateral Dai (DAI) and Celo (CELO), expanding trade execution capabilities to 42 digital assets.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

