Voyager Interests Adds Daniel Arrant To The Team As Operating Partner

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Interests, LLC ("Voyager"), a specialized private equity firm focused on investments in the energy services and equipment sector, today announced Daniel Arrant has joined the firm as an Operating Partner. "I have watched Daniel build several different successful ventures over the last few years." said David Watson, Founder and Managing Partner of Voyager. "His track record sourcing and executing on new opportunities, ability to build and lead large teams, and knowledge in both the upstream and midstream markets is tremendous. I am elated that Daniel has joined the team."

Voyager primarily pursues control-oriented recapitalizations and growth equity investments, carveouts of non-core businesses from larger companies, and buy-and-build strategies with experienced executives.

Before joining Voyager, Daniel Arrant was CEO of Kingsley Constructors, which grew to become the largest builder of water infrastructure in the U.S. oil and gas sector at the time of its sale to Mastec in 2019, with more than 1,000 employees. Separately, Mr. Arrant also led the effort to develop sizable water sourcing operations in both the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale, with more than 300 million barrels sold to date. Mr. Arrant earned a BBA from Texas A&M University. Mr. Watson added, "We plan to be very active in deploying capital in the next 18 months, and Daniel will play a key role in this effort."

About Voyager Interests, LLC

Voyager is a specialized private equity firm that invests in lower middle market and middle market energy services and equipment companies. Voyager's limited partner base is primarily experienced energy executives and professionals that bring relevant experience and relationships. The firm's source of capital provides significant flexibility in structuring a transaction, including no set time horizon on its investments and the ability to hold certain investments indefinitely. Learn more online at www.voyagerinterests.com.

