Voyager Labs awarded "Best AI Industry Solution for Intelligence" for its outstanding work in applying AI to accelerating investigations, mitigating risk, and acquiring actionable, previously unattainable insights.

Voyager Labs wins the 2020 AI Breakthrough award for "Best AI Industry Solution for Intelligence" Tweet this

"Voyager Labs' proprietary AI algorithms power a unique state-of-the-art technology that provides insights no one else can," said James Johnson, Managing Director, AI Breakthrough. "This certainly is a breakthrough achievement and we are excited to recognize Voyager Labs with our 'Best AI Industry Solution for Intelligence' award in the 2020 AI Breakthrough Awards program."

Voyager Labs' solutions leverages pattern recognition, natural language understanding and deep learning to enable organizations, worldwide, to investigate massive amounts of complex, unstructured data automatically and acquire near real time, actionable insights that would otherwise be inaccessible.

"We're humbled and honored to receive this important award. We're committed to continue leading in the development of breakthrough science technologies," said Avi Korenblum, Voyager Labs Founder and CEO. "By delivering this technology to our customers worldwide, we enable them to effectively counter escalating threats and fulfill their public safety commitment."

About Voyager Labs

Voyager Labs, a world leader in the AI space, enables investigators and analysts to acquire actionable, previously unattainable insights by analyzing and understanding massive amounts of open, deep, and dark web data, as well as internal data. Leading government and law enforcement agencies worldwide, as well as private sector clients, use our award-winning, cutting-edge technology, coupled with superior domain expertise, to exponentially increase productivity of their investigative teams, elevate their quality of investigation and ultimately mitigate and prevent risks to make a safer world. For more information, visit www.voyagerlabs.co.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Vision, Biometrics and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

Media Contact:

Kandace Miller

[email protected]

SOURCE Voyager Labs

Related Links

https://voyagerlabs.co

