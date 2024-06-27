Voyager Space and Palantir Announce Strategic Partnership Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Drive Innovation in Space Technology

DENVER, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space (Voyager), a global leader in space exploration, today announced a strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), a leading builder of artificial intelligence (AI) systems for the modern enterprise. Together, Voyager and Palantir will rapidly advance the space and defense technology sectors by integrating Palantir's cutting-edge AI tools across the Voyager enterprise.

This partnership solidifies Voyager's commitment to leading the space industry in AI-driven innovation, ensuring robust and agile solutions for defense and commercial applications. Expanding on a previous Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) announced earlier this year, Voyager will now fully integrate Palantir's AI capabilities into their defense solutions, benefiting from Palantir's deep expertise delivering for the Department of Defense (DoD). This collaboration enhances communications, military research and development, as well as intelligence and space research, making space more accessible to the defense community and vice versa.

"We are thrilled to partner with Palantir, a company that shares our vision for leveraging technology to drive transformative change," said Matt Kuta, President, Voyager Space. "By embracing Palantir's game-changing AI across our operations, we not only enhance Voyager's defense-tech capabilities, but also set a new standard for the broader aerospace industry. This collaboration will enable us to deliver unprecedented value and innovation to our customers and stakeholders."

Voyager will leverage Palantir Foundry and the Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) to drive value in its in-house payload management system for International Space Station customers today, as well as onboard the Starlab commercial space station in the future. It is also building a prototype "Customer Hub" for its customers to submit payload requests via Palantir's software.

The partnership also bolsters Voyager's defense segment, offering the opportunity to use AI to process and optimize flight and testing data on solid fuel thrusters to ensure smooth flight. Palantir's software can also help power increased real time signal data processing and more precise targeting for Voyager's optical communications systems for DoD customers.

"We look forward to deepening our collaboration with Voyager Space," said Shyam Sankar, CTO of Palantir. "Palantir is committed to building transformative AI solutions across every domain. Our work with Voyager enables us to continue expanding the boundaries of these capabilities to better meet the context of our customer's mission. Together, we will drive the innovation our nation needs to create resilient infrastructure, scale production, and uphold national security."

Today's news builds on the recently announced partnership between Starlab Space and Palantir. As Voyager continues to embrace the benefits of AI alongside Palantir, both companies are poised to lead the defense and space industry into a new era of innovation.

About Voyager Space

Voyager Space is dedicated to building a better future for humanity in space and on Earth. With over 35 years of spaceflight heritage and over 2,000 successful missions, Voyager is powering the commercial space revolution. Voyager delivers exploration, technology, and defense solutions to a global customer base that includes civil and national security agencies, commercial companies, academic and research institutions, and more.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Palantir builds category-leading software that empowers organizations to create and govern artificial intelligence across public and private networks. Since 2003, we have helped some of the world's most important organizations solve their most difficult problems. Foundational Software of Tomorrow. Delivered Today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to Voyager Space, Inc.'s (the "Company's") mission statement and growth strategy, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve these known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

SOURCE Voyager Space