Voyager Space and Palantir Join Forces to Advance National Security Capabilities in Commercial Space

DENVER, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space (Voyager), a global leader in space exploration, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and teaming agreement with Palantir USG, Inc. (Palantir), focused on exploring and enhancing national security capabilities in the commercial space domain.

Palantir provides adaptable software solutions and architectures to ensure the resilience, effectiveness, and availability of U.S. defense and space capabilities. The collaboration between Voyager and Palantir will center around the joint exploration of cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities, aimed towards technology demonstration missions on the International Space Station and the future Starlab commercial space station.

"This strategic collaboration signifies a major milestone in harnessing the combined expertise of Voyager and Palantir to elevate space domain security," said Marshall Smith, CTO of Voyager. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Palantir, exploring a diverse range of technologies and applications as we operate in a commercial space ecosystem."

As part of the agreement, Voyager and Palantir will explore the integration of Palantir's AI / ML and edge processing capabilities to support Starlab station development, manufacture, and future operations. Sample use cases include space domain awareness (SDA), data fusion, and processing at the edge to enable autonomous decisions and secure collaboration with Allies.

This alliance represents a shared commitment to advancing the frontiers of global commerce, civil, and national security capabilities, reaffirming the critical role industry has to bring leading-edge technology to the evolving landscape of space exploration and security," said Shyam Sankar, CTO of Palantir. "The opportunity to partner with Voyager will set the stage for collaboration across the ecosystem of leading technology firms dedicated to this mission."

The collaboration extends beyond the two companies, as both parties will actively identify opportunities for cooperation with other national security stakeholders. This includes government agencies, working groups, commercial partners, or partner nations, such as NATO or Five Eyes countries.

About Voyager Space

Voyager Space is dedicated to building a better future for humanity in space and on Earth. With over 35 years of spaceflight heritage and over 2,000 successful missions, Voyager is powering the commercial space revolution. Voyager delivers exploration, technology, and defense solutions to a global customer base that includes civil and national security agencies, commercial companies, academic and research institutions, and more.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to Voyager Space, Inc.'s (the "Company's") mission statement and growth strategy, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve these known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms' reliability; and our customer's ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

