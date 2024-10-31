Voyager Space Appoints Matt Magaña as Executive Vice President, National Security

DENVER, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space (Voyager), a global leader in national security and space solutions, today announced the appointment of Matt Magaña as Executive Vice President, National Security. Magaña brings a strong background in strategic leadership and team development to Voyager, and will play a critical role in enhancing Voyager's efforts to support the U.S. government and its allies' national security programs.

"As a recognized leader in the aerospace and defense industry, Matt will drive key initiatives that shape the future of national security and secure space operations," said Matt Kuta, President of Voyager. "His expertise in space defense systems, coupled with a clear vision for the future, position him as a key figure in the industry's continued evolution. We're thrilled to welcome Matt to the Voyager team."

Voyager provides advanced defense solutions, including solid propulsion systems, SIGINT capabilities, and mission-proven technologies such as the ProtonX-Box™ avionics platform, high-performance image processing computers, star trackers, space cameras, optical communications, and agile radios. Recently, the company was selected by Lockheed Martin to deliver the upper stage subsystem propulsion for the Missile Defense Agency's Next Generation Interceptor, and also entered an agreement with Palantir Technologies to explore the use of cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities to support national security interests in space.

Voyager continues to expand its offerings to protect the United States' national security interests in a world of increasingly sophisticated adversaries.

"I'm joining Voyager at a time when it's never been more important to defend our interests and secure our assets on the ground, in the sky, and in space. I look forward to the unique opportunity to strengthen our position as leaders in space innovation and resilience," said Matt Magaña, EVP, National Security of Voyager.

Prior to joining Voyager, Magaña served as the President and CEO of Blue Canyon Technologies where he spearheaded innovative spacecraft and component solutions that expanded access to space. His leadership helped reduce the barriers to entry into the space economy, delivering thousands of spacecraft and components for cutting-edge commercial and government space missions. Prior to that, as Vice President of Space Systems at Raytheon Technologies, Magaña was responsible for overseeing a billion-dollar diverse portfolio of advanced technologies, including electro-optical, infrared, laser, and radar systems critical to defense and space operations.

Throughout his career, Magaña has been actively engaged in shaping the aerospace and defense sectors, working with Civil Space, the Department of Defense, Intelligence Agencies, as well as commercial and international customers.

About Voyager Space:

Voyager Space is dedicated to building a better future for humanity in space and on Earth. With over 35 years of spaceflight heritage and over 2,000 successful missions, Voyager is powering the commercial space revolution. Voyager delivers exploration, technology, and defense solutions to a global customer base that includes civil and national security agencies, commercial companies, academic and research institutions, and more.

