Voyager Space Awarded $900 Million Ceiling Contract by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's Architecture and Integration Directorate

News provided by

Voyager Space

28 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

IDIQ Contract to Develop Systems and Related Platforms for the Warfighter, While Introducing High-Confidence Programs

DENVER, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space (Voyager), a global aerospace leader has been awarded a $900,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's Architecture and Integration Directorate (AFLCMC/XA) for yielding cost-effective warfighting capabilities. This award is through Valley Tech Systems, Inc., part of Voyager Space's Defense Segment.

The AFLCMC/XA's mission is to develop innovative approaches that bring multi-domain systems capabilities, characterization of new technologies and systems through studies, recurrent demonstration and rapid development to enable rapid prototyping, test and capability transition to yield cost effective warfighting capability. Through the contract, Voyager's Defense Segment will contribute to a wide range of activities, including modeling, simulation and analysis, capability development/development planning, cost analysis/trades, technical risk reduction/test engineering, standards and architecture development and curation, software development and curation, and advanced synthetic/virtual simulator environments development for operational test and training.

"We are proud to be selected by the AFLCMC/XA to develop innovative open architecture ISR systems using new and existing technologies," said Mike O'Brien, President of Defense Systems, Voyager Space. "We look forward to working with AFLCMC/XA and the broader defense community to solve hard problems and protect our national security interest in a world of increasingly sophisticated adversaries."

Future work under this contract will be completed via the Fair Opportunity process. Air Force Life Cycle Management (AFLCMC), Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity supporting the AFLCMC/XA Support Directorate.

"This award marks a major milestone for Voyager," said Frank Morgan, Chief Operating Officer, Voyager Space. "The IDIQ reinforces the importance of growing solutions we deliver in support of the US Air Force. We are thrilled to continue our contributions from concept development, through design, development, implementation, fielding, and support."

Voyager Space acquired Valley Tech Systems in October 2021.

About Voyager Space
Voyager Space is dedicated to building a better future for humanity in space and on Earth. With over 35 years of spaceflight heritage and over 2,000 successful missions, Voyager is powering the commercial space revolution. Voyager delivers exploration, technology, and defense solutions to a global customer base that includes civil and national security agencies, commercial companies, academic and research institutions, and more.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to Voyager Space, Inc.'s (the "Company's") mission statement and growth strategy, are "forward-looking statements."  Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated.  Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve these known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

SOURCE Voyager Space

Also from this source

Voyager Space et Airbus annoncent la création d'une coentreprise pour la construction et l'exploitation de Starlab

Voyager Space en Airbus kondigen joint venture aan voor de bouw en exploitatie van Starlab

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.