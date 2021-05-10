Voyager Space Holdings, Inc. Acquires Majority Stake of X.O. Markets, Parent of Nanoracks

DENVER, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space Holdings , Inc. (Voyager), a global leader in space exploration, today announced it has acquired a majority stake in X.O. Markets and its largest subsidiary, Nanoracks , the world's leading provider of commercial space services. In Dec. 2020, Voyager announced its intent to acquire majority control of the company through the infusion of growth capital and with today's closing, adds industry leading commercial space services to its list of vertically integrated NewSpace capabilities.

"In the last year, the space industry has undergone a rapid evolution with demand for commercial space services reaching record highs," said Dylan Taylor, Chairman and CEO and of Voyager Space Holdings. "Innovative companies like Nanoracks are continuing to drive this transformation forward with first-of-their-kind technologies like the Bishop Airlock. We look forward to working with Jeffrey and his team as Nanoracks continues to push the envelope of what's possible in the years to come, while benefiting from the full support of our integrated model."

Nanoracks has launched over 1,000 projects to the International Space Station, including the first ever permanent commercial addition, The Bishop Airlock , on the SpaceX CRS-21 mission. The company is also actively working toward its long-term Outpost Program , which will enable Nanoracks to own, operate and leverage commercial space stations. As NASA continues to encourage private companies to take over operations in low-Earth orbit, the Outpost Program marks significant progress toward the development of a robust market for space stations built on public and private partnerships.

"Our goal at Nanoracks has always been to develop in-space services and technology that will commercially transform life on Earth and in space," said Jeffrey Manber, CEO and co-founder of Nanoracks. "It's been an incredible honor to have been the first commercial company on the ISS, and with Voyager's support, I am excited to continue to achieve many more firsts as we move into the era of private space stations."

Voyager continues to make major strides, recently appointing industry veteran and former NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine to chair its Advisory Board and completing its acquisition of The Launch Company . Voyager also strengthened its Board of Directors, adding former undersecretary of technology Dr. Cheryl Shavers , experienced technology executive, board director, and financial leader Marian Joh , and former undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, Ellen Lord .

For more information on Voyager please visit: https://voyagerspaceholdings.com/

About Voyager Space Holdings, Inc.

Voyager Space Holdings, Inc. is a global leader in space exploration. Voyager's long-term mission is to create a vertically integrated publicly traded NewSpace company capable of delivering any mission humans can conceive. Voyager is led by founders and space industry veterans Dylan Taylor and Matthew Kuta, with a Board of Directors that includes National Security Expert and four-star Air Force General William Shelton, leading investor Gabe Finke, world-leading planetary Scientist, Dr. Alan Stern, noted public company director and former undersecretary of technology Dr. Cheryl Shavers, experienced technology executive, board director, and financial leader, Marian Joh, and former undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, Ellen Lord. To learn more about Voyager Space Holdings, Inc., please visit: http://voyagerspaceholdings.com/

About Nanoracks

Nanoracks LLC, an XO Markets company, is the world's leading provider of commercial space services. Nanoracks believes commercial space utilization will enable innovation through in-space manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, fiber optics – and more, allow for revolutionary Earth observation, and make space a key player in finding the solution to Earth's problems.

Today, the company offers low-cost, high-quality solutions to the most pressing needs for satellite deployment, basic and educational research, and more – in over 30 nations worldwide. Nanoracks' future goals are focused on the re-purposing of the upper stages of launch vehicles in-space and converting these structures into commercial habitats, both humanly and robotically tended, throughout the solar system.

XO Markets, the world's first commercial space holding company, includes Nanoracks LLC, Nanoracks UAE, and wholly owned subsidiaries DreamUp and Nanoracks Space Outpost Europe (Nanoracks-Europe).

SOURCE Voyager Space Holdings, Inc.