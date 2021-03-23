Voyager Space Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of Ellen Lord to Board of Directors

DENVER, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space Holdings , Inc. (Voyager), a global leader in space exploration, today announced the appointment of Ellen Lord to the company's Board of Directors. Lord joins a revered group of industry experts including National Security Expert and four-star Air Force General William Shelton, leading investor Gabe Finke, world renowned planetary scientist, Dr. Alan Stern, former undersecretary of technology, Dr. Cheryl Shavers and experienced technology executive and financial leader, Marian Joh. Lord will join the Board in providing strategy and guidance for Voyager as the company continues to successfully support the growth needs of commercial space companies through sustainable, long-term investments.

Lord's addition to Voyager comes at a time of great momentum for the company. In addition to Voyager's most recent appointments of Dr. Cheryl Shavers and Marian Joh to the Board of Directors, Voyager continues to maintain an aggressive cadence of noteworthy acquisitions. The latest being Voyager's announcement of its intent to acquire The Launch Company, the leading provider of launch infrastructure. As well as X.O. Markets, including its largest subsidiary, commercial space services provider, Nanoracks, which recently became the first company in the world to permanently install a privately owned airlock on the International Space Station, the Bishop Airlock.

"Ellen's background and experience as a leader, both as a CEO and as a Defense Department Official has equipped her with a very specialized set of skills that are incredibly valuable and relevant to what we are working to build at Voyager," said Dylan Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Voyager Space Holdings. "We are honored to have Ellen joining our Board of Directors at such an exciting phase of Voyager's growth."

Lord currently leads her own company, EML Enterprises, LLC, providing advisory services that leverage her industry and government experience. She most recently served as the under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment (A&S) where she was responsible for leading the Department of Defense's personnel, policy and processes for acquisition of products and services, life cycle sustainment and the security and resiliency of the defense industrial base. Prior to her government role, Lord was the president and CEO of Textron Services, where she led the company through significant growth by supporting the company's products and services in the defense, homeland security, aerospace and infrastructure protection sectors.

"The commercial space industry is currently experiencing a wave of excitement, not only through increased investment but through technological achievements that we never before thought possible," said Lord. "This is an incredibly impactful time to join a company like Voyager, a company that is truly at the forefront of the NewSpace industry. I am eager to get to work and leverage my own experience to support Voyager's vision and impressive growth goals."

For more information on Voyager please visit: https://voyagerspaceholdings.com/

About Voyager Space Holdings, Inc.

Voyager Space Holdings, Inc. is a global leader in space exploration. Voyager's long-term mission is to create a vertically integrated publicly traded NewSpace company capable of delivering any mission humans can conceive. By centralizing shared services functions at the parent company level, Voyager enables engineer founded and led subsidiaries to focus more on development of innovative products and services. The firm's first in industry model is uniquely tailored to support the growth needs of commercial space companies by offering an alternative solution to traditional private capital models and replaces them with a longer-term approach as a provider of permanent capital. Voyager is led by founders and space industry veterans Dylan Taylor and Matthew Kuta, with a Board of Directors that includes National Security Expert and four-star Air Force General William Shelton, leading investor Gabe Finke, world leading planetary Scientist, Dr. Alan Stern, noted public company director and former undersecretary of technology Dr. Cheryl Shavers, experienced technology executive, board director, and financial leader, Marian Joh and former under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, Ellen Lord. To learn more about Voyager Space Holdings, Inc., please visit: http://voyagerspaceholdings.com/

