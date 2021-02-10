Voyager Space Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of Marian Joh to Board of Directors

DENVER, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space Holdings , Inc. (Voyager), a global leader in space exploration, today announced the appointment of Marian Joh to the company's Board of Directors. Joh joins esteemed industry experts National Security Expert and four-star Air Force General William Shelton, leading investor Gabe Finke, world leading planetary scientist, Dr. Alan Stern, and former undersecretary of technology Dr. Cheryl Shavers. Joh will serve as an advisor to Voyager as the company moves closer to its overall goal of delivering any mission humans can conceive.

Joh joins Voyager on the heels of another recent appointment: in January, the company added noted public company director Dr. Cheryl Shavers to its Board. This continued momentum follows Voyager's record-breaking 2020, which included the announcement of its intent to acquire X.O. Markets and its largest subsidiary, commercial space services provider, Nanoracks. Additionally, Eric Stallmer was tapped to lead Voyager's East Coast expansion as Executive Vice President.

"Marian has an exceptional background, leading major space organizations as they develop and build their infrastructure through rapid growth phases," said Dylan Taylor, Chairman & CEO of Voyager Space Holdings. "She will prove to be a great addition to our Board of Directors as we set our sights on an exciting next phase for Voyager."

Joh brings over 25 years of multidisciplinary operations experience across the space and technology industries. She most recently served as the president and board director of Spaceflights Systems, Inc., where she managed day-today operations. Joh was also the co-founder, chair, president and chief financial officer of Andrews Space, Inc. for 16 years, where she helped the company create a 50 kg high performance imaging microsatellite. While at Tornado Development and Kistler Aerospace, Joh assisted in raising $30 million and $350 million in venture capital for the companies, respectively. She is currently an active board member of the Seattle Academy of Arts & Science.

"Voyager and its subsidiaries are doing some amazing work in the commercial space sector, like launching universal grapple fixtures into orbit and sending airlock modules to the ISS. It is this innovation and creativity that has enabled Voyager to continue to succeed, despite the challenges of the past year," said Joh. "The team's tenacity and passion for the future of New Space is one of the many reasons I look forward to helping to champion our company towards success."

Voyager Space Holdings, Inc. is a global leader in space exploration. Voyager's long-term mission is to create a vertically integrated publicly traded NewSpace company capable of delivering any mission humans can conceive. By centralizing shared services functions at the parent company level, Voyager enables engineer founded and led subsidiaries to focus more on development of innovative products and services. The firm's first in industry model is uniquely tailored to support the growth needs of commercial space companies by offering an alternative solution to traditional private capital models and replaces them with a longer-term approach as a provider of permanent capital. Voyager is led by founders and space industry veterans Dylan Taylor and Matthew Kuta, with a Board of Directors that includes National Security Expert and four-star Air Force General William Shelton, leading investor Gabe Finke, world leading planetary Scientist, Dr. Alan Stern, noted public company director and former undersecretary of technology Dr. Cheryl Shavers and experienced technology executive, board director, and financial leader, Marian Joh.

