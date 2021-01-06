Voyager Space Holdings, Inc. Appoints Dr. Cheryl Shavers to Board of Directors

DENVER, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space Holdings , Inc. (Voyager), a global leader in space exploration, today announced the appointment of Dr. Cheryl Shavers to the company's Board of Directors. Alongside National Security Expert and four-star Air Force General William Shelton, leading investor Gabe Finke and world leading planetary Scientist, Dr. Alan Stern, Dr. Shavers will help the Board guide Voyager as it continues on its mission to create a vertically integrated, publicly traded NewSpace company.

Dr. Shavers' appointment jumpstarts a momentous year ahead for Voyager, as the company plans to expand upon momentum generated in 2020. Voyager recently announced its intent to acquire a majority stake in X.O. Markets and its largest subsidiary, commercial space services provider, Nanoracks. Nanoracks will join a growing list of highly capable Voyager subsidiaries, which includes The Launch Company, Pioneer Astronautics and Altius Space Machines. Voyager also expanded its footprint on the East Coast, appointing Eric Stallmer as Executive Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Policy to lead its Washington, D.C. office.

"Dr. Shavers is an accomplished technical expert and business executive. She has spent her career leading private companies and public entities; overseeing international equity investments and acquisitions and serving on federal committees related to national security, international science and commercial space," said Dylan Taylor, Chairman & CEO of Voyager Space Holdings. "As Voyager plans for an exciting year ahead, we're honoured to have someone as accomplished and scientifically gifted as Dr. Shavers join our Board of Directors."

Dr. Shavers currently serves as Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Smarts Inc., a technology globalization enterprise that specializes in the integration of capital, technology and information across national borders. She has over 25 years of experience in the high tech industry, including engineering and managerial positions at Motorola, Hewlett-Packard and Intel. Dr. Shavers was confirmed as Undersecretary of Technology in the Clinton Administration, where she headed the National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST) and the Secretariat for Space Commercialization. She also served as senior advisor to the Secretary of Commerce in forming new policies and program initiatives within science and technology.

"Despite a tumultuous 2020, commercial space was one of the few industries to not just hold steady, but grow. As we embark on a new year, I'm eager to join the Voyager Board as we work to achieve our goal of delivering any space mission humans can conceive," said Shavers. "Voyager and its subsidiaries are at the forefront of innovation and I look forward to all we plan to accomplish this year, both within the company and industry wide."

About Voyager Space Holdings, Inc.

Voyager Space Holdings, Inc. is a global leader in space exploration. Voyager's long-term mission is to create a vertically integrated publicly traded NewSpace company capable of delivering any mission humans can conceive. By centralizing shared services functions at the parent company level, Voyager enables engineer founded and led subsidiaries to focus more on development of innovative products and services. The firm's first in industry model is uniquely tailored to support the growth needs of commercial space companies by offering an alternative solution to traditional private capital models and replaces them with a longer-term approach as a provider of permanent capital. Voyager is led by founders and space industry veterans Dylan Taylor and Matthew Kuta, with a Board of Directors that includes National Security Expert and four-star Air Force General William Shelton, leading investor Gabe Finke, world leading planetary Scientist, Dr. Alan Stern and noted public company director and former undersecretary of technology Dr. Cheryl Shavers. To learn more about Voyager Space Holdings, Inc., please visit: http://voyagerspaceholdings.com/

