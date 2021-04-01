Voyager Space Holdings, Inc. Completes Acquisition of The Launch Company

DENVER, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space Holdings , Inc. (Voyager), a global leader in space exploration, today announced it has completed the acquisition of The Launch Company , a leader in developing the systems, hardware, and processes to accelerate NewSpace companies to orbit. Voyager announced the company's intent to acquire The Launch Company in Nov. 2020 and, with its closing, will now add launch services to the holding company's growing list of capabilities.

"Even since we announced our intent to acquire The Launch Company late last year, we've seen the demand for launches increase dramatically and we are confident that this trend is going to continue," said Matthew Kuta, president and COO of Voyager Space Holdings. "The Launch Company is perfectly positioned to support this tidal wave of launch needs and we are thrilled that we can now support the exciting work that they are doing to help next-generation space companies gain access to orbit faster, cheaper, and more reliably."

Currently, there are over 100 rocket companies working towards launch in the U.S. and around the world. The Launch Company was established to help NewSpace commercial clients, as well as DOD and USAF assets, get to space faster and more affordably by streamlining the launch process, in part through automation. The company is actively working to create the "Third Wave of Space," which is the world's first multi-user, mobile launch site designed to service the widest range of launch vehicles.

"Voyager is the perfect partner for us because they really understand our unique capabilities and the vision we have for The Launch Company," said Ben Kellie, CEO and founder of The Launch Company. "Because of Voyager's integrated model and their connections in the industry, we will be able to stay laser-focused on meeting our milestones and reaching our ultimate goal, which is to build standardized launch hardware to meet the demand of a rapidly growing industry."

Voyager's acquisition of The Launch Company adds to the growing list of disruptive capabilities in becoming the leading NewSpace exploration platform by increasing vertical integration and mission capability to enable humanity's most ambitious projects. To date, Voyager has acquired Altius Space Machines, Pioneer Astronautics, The Launch Company and announced its intent to acquire the majority stake of XO Markets and its largest subsidiary Nanoracks.

For more information on Voyager please visit: https://voyagerspaceholdings.com/

About Voyager Space Holdings, Inc.

Voyager Space Holdings, Inc. is a global leader in space exploration. Voyager's long-term mission is to create a vertically integrated publicly traded NewSpace company capable of delivering any mission humans can conceive. The firm's first in industry model is uniquely tailored to support the growth needs of commercial space companies by offering an alternative solution to traditional private capital models and replaces them with a longer-term approach as a provider of permanent capital. Voyager is led by founders and space industry veterans Dylan Taylor and Matthew Kuta, with a Board of Directors that includes National Security Expert and four-star Air Force General William Shelton, leading investor Gabe Finke, world-leading planetary Scientist, Dr. Alan Stern, noted public company director and former undersecretary of technology Dr. Cheryl Shavers, experienced technology executive, board director, and financial leader, Marian Joh, and former undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, Ellen Lord. To learn more about Voyager Space Holdings, Inc., please visit: http://voyagerspaceholdings.com/

About The Launch Company

The Launch Company, LLC is a leader in developing the systems, hardware, and processes to accelerate NewSpace companies to orbit. Their mission is to develop the world's first multi-user launch site to service the dozens of new rockets under development around the world. They are building to that goal by delivering designs, flight-critical hardware, and ground support equipment to leading rocket companies around the U.S. By focusing on automation and servicing as many vehicle configurations as possible, they help make the business case for affordable, resilient access to space that makes launching rockets as routine as commercial air travel. The Launch Company's Alaska-based team is led by founder Ben Kellie and comprises NewSpace veterans with dozens of combined launch and landing experiences on land, in air, and at sea. They are focused on building a diverse, forward-thinking company that tackles the biggest challenges in aerospace. To learn more about The Launch Company, please visit: www.launch-company.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to Voyager Space Holdings, Inc.'s (the "Company's") mission statement and growth strategy, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve these known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

SOURCE Voyager Space Holdings Inc.