Voyager Space Holdings, Inc. Launches NewSpace IP Exchange

DENVER, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space Holdings , Inc. (Voyager), a global leader in space exploration, today announced the launch of the Voyager Space IP Exchange (VSIPX), the first and only patent and intellectual property marketplace tailored to the space industry. With access to the full range of critical space mission technologies, buyers and sellers can leverage the searchable VSIPX to expand their current intellectual property portfolios or realize value from underutilized segments of their own portfolios.

The commercial space industry has traditionally been dominated by a small number of large companies, yet hundreds of space companies have been founded and funded in the last 20 years. Many of these startups face an uphill battle around research and development programs, and are often unable to compete when it comes to building and maintaining patent portfolios. The VSIPX addresses this problem by offering NewSpace companies of any size access to the missing pieces of their mission-enabling solutions.

"While the NewSpace industry continues to evolve, many companies and entrepreneurs are still operating in silos and do not have access to a network where they can collaborate and share the best ideas," said Paul Schauer, Vice President of Portfolio Operations and Integration, Voyager. "The Voyager Space IP Exchange aims to be a focal point for ideas, thoughts and collaboration, connecting the world of NewSpace to new technologies to help further their mission."

On the VSIPX, buyers can purchase or license available inventions and solutions, expanding existing portfolios and reducing research and development budgets and schedules. Buyers can also find peace of mind in avoiding patent infringement by acquiring existing IP from top minds in the industry. Sellers can monetize patented inventions by listing them for sale or license to Voyager's network of leading NewSpace companies, freeing up budgets long tied to maintenance fees for dormant patents.

"Our goal for the VSIPX is to not only offer space companies and entrepreneurs a place to buy and sell new and existing IP, but also the opportunity to work alongside others to pioneer new innovations industry wide," Schauer said.

The VSIPX is the newest initiative for Voyager as it continues toward its mission of creating the world's first vertically integrated and publicly traded NewSpace company.

For more information on the Voyager Space IP Exchange, please visit: https://voyagerspaceholdings.com/voyager-space-ip-exchange/

About Voyager Space Holdings, Inc.

Voyager Space Holdings, Inc. is a global leader in space exploration. Voyager's long-term mission is to create a vertically integrated publicly traded NewSpace company capable of delivering any mission humans can conceive. By centralizing shared services functions at the parent company level, Voyager enables engineer founded and led subsidiaries to focus more on development of innovative products and services. The firm's first in industry model is uniquely tailored to support the growth needs of commercial space companies by offering an alternative solution to traditional private capital models and replaces them with a longer-term approach as a provider of permanent capital. Voyager is led by founders and space industry veterans Dylan Taylor and Matthew Kuta, with a Board of Directors that includes National Security Expert and four-star Air Force General William Shelton, leading investor Gabe Finke, and the world's leading planetary Scientist, Dr. Alan Stern. To learn more about Voyager Space Holdings, Inc., please visit: http://voyagerspaceholdings.com/

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to Voyager Space Holdings, Inc.'s (the "Company's") mission statement and growth strategy, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve these known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

