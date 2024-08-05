Voyager Space Selected by Lockheed Martin to Deliver Next Generation Interceptor Upper Stage Subsystem Propulsion for Missile Defense Agency

DENVER, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space (Voyager), a global leader in space exploration, today announced the company was selected by Lockheed Martin to support the delivery of an advanced solid-propulsion subsystem for the U.S. Missile Defense Agency's (MDA) Next Generation Interceptor (NGI), the nation's new homeland missile defense capability.

NGI, as part of the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system, will be a new, advanced interceptor to protect the homeland against limited long range ballistic missile threats from rogue nations. Voyager will provide Lockheed Martin's NGI with a Roll Control System (RCS) with thrust and control algorithms to enable precision control of the vehicle's orientation and a stage separation propulsion system.

"We are proud to be recognized by the Missile Defense Agency and be given the opportunity to provide our cutting-edge technology to Lockheed Martin for a mission of the highest importance defending and protecting our great country," said Mike O'Brien, President, Voyager Defense Systems.

Voyager will lead the subsystem through design, development, and manufacturing, ultimately delivering a flight-qualified, production-ready subsystem to Lockheed Martin ahead of the MDA's delivery requirement. The subsystem will be built at Voyager's established propulsion system manufacturing facility in Reno, Nevada.

Voyager's controllable solid-propulsion technology regulates the use of solid propellant to achieve required levels of precision and long-duration operation, while offering superior reliability, safety, and affordability. The company developed the technology under a series of Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contracts from the MDA and the U.S. Air Force (USAF) with Lockheed Martin as its commercialization and technology transition partner. Derivations of the technology also are under development for future application to USAF, U.S. Army and U.S. Navy missiles through additional SBIR contracts.

About Voyager Space

Voyager Space is dedicated to building a better future for humanity in space and on Earth. With over 35 years of spaceflight heritage and over 2,000 successful missions, Voyager is powering the commercial space revolution. Voyager delivers exploration, technology, and defense solutions to a global customer base that includes civil and national security agencies, commercial companies, academic and research institutions, and more.

The views expressed are those of Voyager Space and do not constitute an endorsement by the Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

