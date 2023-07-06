Voyager Space Signs Memorandum of Understanding with NewSpace India Limited to Explore Collaborative Opportunities in Space Technology

News provided by

Voyager Space

06 Jul, 2023, 22:30 ET

BENGALURU, India, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space, a global leader in space exploration, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), to foster collaboration in spacecraft launch and deployment opportunities on-board NSIL's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) and Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

Under this MOU, Voyager Space and NSIL will explore launch and deployment opportunities for small satellites orbited by SSLV and PSLV. The two organizations will also study the use of space qualified components from NSIL in support of spacecraft manufacturing, deployment, operations, and other areas of interest.

ISRO's state-of-the-art launch infrastructure and NSIL's experience in delivering payloads to orbit expands access to space for Voyager's global customer base. Voyager Space has previously flown customer satellites on two PSLV missions.

Clay Mowry, Chief Revenue Officer at Voyager Space stated, "We are thrilled to embark on this collaborative journey with NewSpace India Limited. This partnership is a unique opportunity as we join forces to drive innovation and advancement in the small satellite launch industry. We look forward to growing Voyager's presence in India and providing additional opportunities for our customers."

NSIL Chairman and Managing Director Radhakrishnan shared, "We are delighted to enter into this alliance with Voyager Space. India's space industry is open for business, and we are proud to serve the rapidly growing global small satellite launch service market. By working together, we will create a synergy that accelerates the development of a commercial space economy in India and abroad."

About Voyager Space

Voyager Space is dedicated to building a better future for humanity in space and on Earth. With over 35 years of spaceflight heritage and over 2,000 successful missions, Voyager is powering the commercial space revolution. Voyager delivers exploration, technology, and defense solutions to a global customer base that includes civil and national security agencies, commercial companies, academic and research institutions, and more.

About NSIL

NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), under Department of Space (DOS) is the commercial arm of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). NSIL major business areas include Building Launch Vehicles and Satellites; Providing Launch Services for Global satellite customers on-board ISRO's Launch Vehicles; Providing Satellite based services through its fleet of in-orbit communication satellites; Mission Support Services and Transfer of ISRO developed Technologies to Indian Industry. NSIL is striving towards creating better Space Eco-system in the country by enhancing the participation of private Indian Industry players in space related activities.

SOURCE Voyager Space

Also from this source

Voyager Space's Jeffrey Manber Honored with NASA's Distinguished Public Service Medal

Voyager Space Acquires ZIN Technologies, Inc.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.