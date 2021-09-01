Voyager Space Subsidiary, Altius Space Machines, Inc. Announces Patrick Loner as New Chief Executive Officer

DENVER, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space (Voyager), a global leader in space exploration, today announced its subsidiary, Altius Space Machines, Inc. (Altius), has appointed Patrick Loner as the company's new chief executive officer. Loner will be taking over the role from founder and former CEO Jon Goff, who will be transitioning to his new position as vice president of on-orbit servicing at Voyager Space.

As CEO, Loner will oversee and manage the development of Altius' technologies and help to continue to build momentum for the organization, while Goff will focus on Voyager's vision for on-orbit servicing and space logistics, including technology development and future M&A activity. Part of this growing momentum for the company includes Altius' most recent announcement that it was selected by Eta Space to provide a cryogenic coupler for liquid oxygen (LOX) transfer in support of its planned nine-month LOXSAT cryogenic fluid management mission.

"With its compelling suite of core technologies and the backing of Voyager Space, Altius is poised to propel itself to the forefront of the satellite servicing industry," said Loner. "The company has already gained incredible traction this year and I'm excited to lead a very talented team into this next phase of growth for Altius."

Loner brings with him over thirty years of experience in the space and satellite sector, having worked with nearly every major satellite provider including Boeing, Maxar Technologies, Thales Alenia Space, Airbus, Lockheed-Martin and Northrop Grumman. He most recently served as the business development director for SEAKR Engineering where he was responsible for driving the company's efforts to progress from a digital processor provider to a full digital satellite payload provider. Loner previously held positions with PinQuest Golf Systems, Facebook, Space Systems Loral, DIRECTV and Hughes Space and Communications Group.

"We are very excited to have Patrick take on the role as CEO for Altius," said Matt Kuta, president and COO of Voyager Space. "He has had a remarkable journey in the space industry so far and we look forward to leveraging his expertise to position Altius as the go-to for satellite servicing, space robotics and more."

