Voyager Space Subsidiary, Altius Space Machines, Inc. Announces Support of Eta Space and NASA's LOXSAT Cryogenic Fluid Management Mission

DENVER, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space (Voyager), a global leader in space exploration, today announced its subsidiary, Altius Space Machines, Inc. (Altius) was recently selected by Eta Space to provide a cryogenic coupler for liquid oxygen (LOX) transfer in support of its planned nine-month LOXSAT cryogenic fluid management mission.

Eta Space was selected by NASA to execute a flight demonstration of a complete cryogenic oxygen fluid management system. The system will fly as a dedicated payload on a Rocket Lab Electron launch vehicle and will collect critical cryogenic storage and transfer data in orbit for nine months. Eta Space will collaborate with NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, and NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

"The solution Altius is providing leverages previous work we demonstrated for NASA and represents the leading edge of on-orbit LOX transfer technology," said Michael Bowker, vice president, business development of Voyager Space. "We're excited to support Eta Space in this opportunity and know that once proven, will be a vital piece of infrastructure to support the space ecosystem."

During this mission, Altius will demonstrate on-orbit docking and cryogenic refueling operations using a cryogenic fluid transfer disconnect and latching mechanism developed for depot applications. The system will demonstrate repeated mating/de-mating and the transfer of liquid oxygen.

"Eta Space is excited to work with Altius Space Machines to demonstrate their critical cryogenic coupling technology in orbit," said Dr. William Notardonato, CEO of Eta Space. "Successful demonstration on LOXSAT will enable the development of full-scale cryogenic umbilicals that are critical for the transfer of propellants in orbit."

About Voyager Space

Voyager Space is a global leader in space exploration. Voyager's long-term mission is to create a vertically integrated, publicly traded NewSpace company capable of delivering any space mission humans can conceive. The firm's first-in-industry model is uniquely tailored to support the growth needs of commercial space companies by replacing traditional private capital models with a longer-term approach that provides permanent capital. Voyager is led by founders and space industry veterans Dylan Taylor and Matthew Kuta, along with the Board of Directors which includes National Security Expert and four-star Air Force General William Shelton; leading institutional investor Gabe Finke; world-leading planetary scientist, Dr. Alan Stern; noted public company director and former U.S. undersecretary of technology Dr. Cheryl Shavers; experienced technology executive, board director, and financial leader, Marian Joh; and former undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, Ellen Lord. To learn more about Voyager Space, please visit: https://voyagerspace.com/

About Altius Space Machines, Inc.

Altius is a space robotics and technology startup with expertise in orbital rendezvous and capture robotics, active debris removal, spacecraft mechanisms, assistive telerobotics, in-space propellant transfer, satellite servicing, and on-orbit assembly and manufacturing. To learn more about Altius Space Machines, Inc., please visit: http://www.altius-space.com/

